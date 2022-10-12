Save $80 and utilize the Apple M1 chip on the iPad Air 5 while this deal lasts

Apple revealed the iPad Air 5 earlier this year. Just like the iPad Pro (2021), this tablet finally gets a taste of the mighty M1 chipset. This squeezes a lot of power into the slim build of this device and unleashes some exclusive iPadOS features. These include proper external display support — which iPadOS 16 will introduce in a future update. Right now, the iPad Air 5 is one of the most powerful iPad models available. That’s not to mention that it has a medium-sized display. So you get the hassle-free portability — without missing out on the screen real estate.

Amazon has the 64GB and 256GB models in both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. Typically, this iPad starts at $599. Though, thanks to this limited-time Prime Early Access deal, you can grab any of these models for $80 off. You also get to choose between the five different finishes — as long as the stocks last. This means you get to claim the base model for a mere $519 and the maxed-out variant for $819 — instead of $599 and $899 respectively.

The iPad Air 5 offers the mighty M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, and iPadOS 16 support.

The iPad Air 5 has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360-by-1640-pixel resolution. While it lacks the ProMotion 120Hz technology present on the Pro models, it supports the Apple Pencil 2. This means you get to optionally pair a unit to it and charge it magnetically. The Apple Pencil 2 remains one of the best styli available for compatible iPads.

If you’re more of a writer, you’ll be delighted to learn that you can also pair a Magic Keyboard to it — which also doubles as a protective kickstand case. The iPad Air truly is becoming a tempting alternative to the Pro models and even to laptops. While many users might still need a dedicated computer, a lot of students and employees are capable of executing their tasks just fine through iPadOS.

