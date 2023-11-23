Black Friday has arrived, and so have some major discounts on the latest Apple products. Though, naturally, browsing through all Black Friday deals to find the top offers can be exhausting. If you have been seeking a reliable tablet that will serve you for years to come, then you can conclude your hunt right here. I've been using the M1-powered iPad Air 5 since its release, and it's hands-down the best tablet for most people. Below are some of the reasons why you should claim a unit right now.

Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $599 Save $99 The iPad Air 5 offers the mighty M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 and USB-C compatibility, and iPadOS 17 support, making it the best tablet for most people. You can save a whopping $100 on a unit during Black Friday. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

4 Flexible Apple Pencil support

You can pick between the 2nd-gen and USB-C models.

Close

Many of us rely on our tablets to doodle aimlessly, illustrate professionally, take handwritten notes, and more. The iPad Air 5 makes all of this possible through its flexible Apple Pencil support. If you're seeking the best stylus, then you can opt for the highest-end Apple Pencil 2. Otherwise, if you're on a budget or more of a casual user, then the affordable Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the one to grab. Both models offer unique sets of features and characteristics, so you will have to weigh your needs and decide accordingly. Expectedly, this iPad also supports third-party styluses, so you're not limited to Apple's offerings either.

Personally, I rely on the Apple Pencil 2, as it offers the best specifications and charges wirelessly. It's the perfect stylus for advanced brainstorming in the Freeform app, coming up with complex digital illustrations in Procreate, and writing ideas in Notes. Of course, the iPad Air 5 also works just fine without an Apple Pencil, if you don't exactly need one.

3 M1 power

This Mac processor unlocks iPadOS exclusives and future-proofs it.

Another reason you should buy the iPad Air 5 is that it packs the Mac's M1 chip. In fact, it's the only non-Pro iPad to feature an M-series processor, and it certainly is the cheapest. So, instead of spending around a grand on an iPad Pro, you can get pretty much the same set of features unlocked by M1 on the iPad Air, which costs around 50% less. Some of the exclusive M-chip exclusives you get on the iPad Air 5 include an advanced Stage Manager with proper external display support. This makes it possible to rely on this tablet for some advanced computing tasks. It also will likely continue to receive more exclusive features through future software updates that A-chip iPads miss out on. This iPad Air, almost objectively, is the best for most users, as it offers plenty of Pro characteristics, while maintaining an affordable price tag.

2 Versatility

Work, binge-watching, gaming, brainstorming...

Close

The great thing about the iPad Air 5 is that you can pretty much use it for anything. I use mine as a portable, wireless monitor when working on the go, then, in the evening, I practice my language learning lessons on its 10.9-inch display. That's not to mention that it's also ideal for playing games (especially since it officially supports third-party controllers) and watching series during flights. It's neither a large iPhone nor a small Mac — it's its own entity, and it always finds ways to fit into my workflows, be it during work or personal hours.

1 $100 discount

The best tablet for most people now costs less!

As we've established, the iPad Air 5 is pretty much the best tablet for most users, as it balances power and affordability. It packs some of the latest Apple technology and supports the newest OS version. You can pair a keyboard and mouse to rely on it as a laptop replacement, go for an Apple Pencil for creative output, or use it as-is, without any peripherals, for whatever purpose you want it to have. While the iPad Air 5 typically (and justifiably) costs $600, you can now save a whopping $100 and grab one for just $500. Do note, however, that this is a limited-time Black Friday deal from Best Buy and Amazon. So, act fast and save big, before these retailers revert the pricing.