Announced last year, the 5th-generation iPad Air is already one of the most affordable tablets in Apple's lineup, and a new deal has now made it more lucrative than ever. The device starts at $599 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, but Amazon is currently offering a flat $99 discount on it, bringing its price down to just $499.99. The deal is available on all the five colors, including Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, Pink, and Blue.

If you need more storage, you can opt for the 256GB Wi-Fi model, which is currently on sale for just $649.99, a flat $99 off its $749 list price. If you want LTE connectivity, the 64GB cellular model is currently available for as low as $629.99, which is $119 off the original list price. However, this deal is only available on the Pink model. Most of the other colors will cost you $649.99, which is still a cool $99 off the MSRP. The Space Gray one, however, is currently listed at $689.

Finally, we come to the 256GB cellular variant. It's listed at $799.99, a $99 discount over its $899 list price. The deal is available on four out of the five colors, including Blue, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. If you want the Space Gray model, however, you are out of luck, as you have to pay $869 to get your hands on it.

Why buy the iPad Air (5th-generation)?

The fifth-gen iPad Air is one of the best iPads in the market today. It not only has a thin and light design, but is also pretty powerful, thanks to the M1 processor. It features a 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display and supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. It also comes in a wide variety of colors, and has plenty of third-party accessories that allow you to customize it to your heart's content. Overall, the iPad Air 5 is a great tablet for most use cases, and the hefty discounts now make it a great purchase.