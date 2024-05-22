iPad Air (M2, 2024) Apple's 2024 iPad Air sports the brand's powerful M2 chip alongside a new design that, for the first time, is available in two different sizes: a familiar 11-inch model and a bigger 13-inch model. There's never been a better time to buy an iPad Air. Pros M2 chips 11-inch and 13-inch models Up to 1TB of storage Cons Quickly gets expensive $599 at Apple (11 inches) $799 at Apple (13 inches)

Apple iPad 10 $329 $349 Save $20 The 10th Gen iPad comes in a variety of colorful designs, sports the brand's A14 Bionic chip, and has luxury features like support for Apple Pencil and USB-C. If you're looking to dip your toes into the Apple waters, the base iPad is a great place to start. Pros Colorful designs Affordable USB-C Cons Unimpressive hardware $329 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy $329 at B&H



If you're looking for a great tablet, but not an Android tablet, there's no world where you shouldn't consider an iPad. But Apple has a variety of tablets for sale, and it can be confusing to decide on one. You may be considering either Apple's all-new mid-range iPad Air or the company's entry-level 10th Gen iPad. Luckily, we're here to help you choose with the ultimate iPad Air vs iPad comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Mid-range vs entry level

The new iPad Air is available now at your retailer of choice, and pricing kicks off at $599. Depending on what configuration you opt for, it can go up to nearly $1500, especially if you're looking for a 13-inch model with a ton of storage. You also get four relatively understated colorways to choose from as well.

Apple's 10th Gen iPad is similarly available everywhere, with pricing between $349 and $649 depending on configuration. It's worth keeping in mind that you can only get 256GB of storage at most here though, which isn't a ton of space to play with. You also get four colorways with some impressively bold, vibrant options.



iPad Air (M2, 2024) Apple iPad 10 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 64GB, 256GB CPU Apple M2 (8-core CPU) Apple A14 Bionic Memory 8GB LPDDR5 4GB RAM Operating System iPadOS 17.5 iPadOS 16 Battery 11-inch: 28.93Wh, 13-inch: 36.59Wh 28.6 Wh lithium‑polymer Ports USB-C USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP Wide, AF, f/1.8, Front: 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.4 12 MP f/1.8, 12 MP f/2.4 Display type 11-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 10.9-inch, 3:2, 2360 x 1640 resolution, 264 PPI, 13-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 12.9-inch, 3:2, 2732 x 2040 resolution, 264 PPI 10.9-inch LCD, 2360 x 1640 pixels, 60Hz, 500 nits Price 11-inch: $599, 13-inch: $799 $449 (64GB), $599 (256GB) Size 11-inch: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm, 13-inch: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1mm 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches (248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G cellular Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO

Related The new M2 iPad Air finally makes me want to ditch my iPad 9 My iPad 9 still works great for what I bought it for. But I feel the new M2 iPad Air could finally become the dual-purpose device I always wanted.

Design and display

Similar rectangles

These two tablets have the same design language: a sleek, minimalist design with rounded corners and no front-facing buttons. The iPad is smaller than the 13-inch model of the iPad Air, but that's the biggest difference between these tablets. Otherwise, you'd be hard-pressed to tell a difference.

The 11-inch iPad Air and the iPad have just about the same footprint in terms of weight and size. As you might expect, the larger 13-inch iPad Air is bigger and heavier than the 10.9-inch iPad at 1.36 pounds vs 1.05 pounds. Overall, they are all quite light and portable, of course.

For a display comparison, the 11-inch iPad Air and the iPad have a Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2360x1640 resolution and peak brightness of 500 nits. The 13-inch iPad Air features the same panel tech with a 2732x2048 resolution and peak brightness of 600 nits. The iPad Air also has an anti-reflective coating, while the iPad does not, and it also supports a wider range of colors than the iPad.

In general, the design is a match between these tablets, but thanks to a couple of display upgrades, as well as a larger model that gets a tad brighter, the iPad Air ultimately pulls ahead of its younger sibling, even if the gap between the two isn't especially enormous.

Winner: iPad Air (M2)

Hardware and performance

M2 or A14 Bionic

These tablets may look quite similar, but they actually have more than a few key differences.

For one, the iPad Air features Apple's M2 chip, while the iPad has the brand's A14 Bionic chip. The M2 has more CPU cores, more GPU cores, and faster clocks than the A14 Bionic, which means better performance. You also get 8GB of RAM with the iPad Air and 4GB with the iPad. As you might expect, thanks to a beefier chip and more memory, the newer iPad Air is more capable.

Cameras, on the other hand, are pretty much a match. Both have got a 12MP wide camera on the back and a 12MP Landscape Ultra Wide camera on the front, and both support up to 4K/60FPS recording and 3x video zoom. The only difference worth mentioning is that the iPad Air features Smart HDR 4 tech for photos, and the iPad has the last-gen version, Smart HDR 3.

Storage is also handled differently. The iPad goes up to 256GB, which isn't particularly impressive for 2024. On the other hand, the iPad Air can be kitted out with up to 1TB, though you will be paying a hefty premium for the largest capacity. Nonetheless, it's nice to have the option for more storage. The iPad Air also packs in Wi-Fi 6E whereas the iPad is stuck with Wi-Fi 6.

With a more powerful chip, more RAM, more storage, and faster Wi-Fi, the iPad Air has the better hardware, hands down. Though, that isn't to say the iPad will have trouble running most apps or even casually gaming. Though, if you're looking for some premium performance, you're better off going with iPad Air and its M2 chip over the iPad.

Winner: iPad Air (M2)

Battery life

Solid performance out of both

We haven't had a chance to formally evaluate the battery life of either iPad ourselves just yet, but Apple estimates you'll get up to 10 hours browsing the web on Wi-Fi or watching videos, and up to 9 hours when relying on cellular for both the iPad and iPad Air. Of course, your mileage may vary depending on what you're doing, like playing an especially intensive game. Besides, manufacturer estimates of battery life should always be taken with a grain of salt.

That being said, unless you have a long day of work ahead of you that you're planning on using your iPad for, you probably won't have to worry about being tethered to a charger with either one.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: iPad Air (M2)

Pay more for more

In an unsurprising turn of events, Apple's newer mid-range iPad beats out its entry level iPad. Thanks to a more capable display, more powerful hardware, more storage, and an option for a larger 13-inch model, the M2 iPad Air is a seriously impressive tablet, all things considered.

That being said, it will cost you at least hundreds more than a base iPad, which is actually quite competitive with the iPad Air if you don't plan on doing anything that demands a ton of processing power. So, if you're looking to save money, an iPad can definitely still be worth buying, and you may not even feel the difference.

iPad Air (M2, 2024) Winner Apple's 2024 iPad Air sports the brand's powerful M2 chip alongside a new design that, for the first time, is available in two different sizes: a familiar 11-inch model and a bigger 13-inch model. There's never been a better time to buy an iPad Air. $599 at Apple (11 inches) $799 at Apple (13 inches)