iPad Air (M2, 2024) The best iPad for most people got better The 2024 iPad Air now comes in two screen sizes, with a 13-inch model joining the 11-inch model, so that fans of larger screens have another option to consider. It also uses the Apple M2 processor, and base storage has doubled to 128GB. Pros Powerful M2 processor 11-inch and 13-inch display options No price increase Cons Still only 60Hz screen $599 at Best Buy (11 inches) $799 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $600 Save $100 The iPad Air 5 offers the mighty M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 and USB-C compatibility, and iPadOS 17 support, making it the best tablet for most people. Pros M1 processor is still going strong Long battery life Great value if on sale Cons Might not receive as many iPadOS updates $500 at Best Buy



The M2 iPad Air just launched, and the improvements make a compelling argument for it being the best iPad for most users. With support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, the M2 iPad Air is a creative powerhouse, at a fraction of the cost of the iPad Pro. We love the previous iPad Air 5 here at XDA, calling it the best iPad for students, or pretty much anyone else that doesn't need the more advanced pro features of the more expensive line. Naturally, if you have the M1 iPad Air, you might be wondering if it's worth upgrading to the new model. We'll help you make that decision, with a look at what's changed and why you might want to skip a generation.

Related OnePlus Pad vs. Apple iPad Air 5: Can any other tablet topple Apple? Apple has long made some of the best tablets around, but One Plus has made a solid effort, is it enough to win?

Price, specs, and availability

The M2 iPad Air (2024) was just launched, with retail availability starting on May 15. This generation, Apple added a second screen size option as well as internal upgrades, so you can get it in two sizes: an 11-inch model starting at $599, and a 13-inch model starting at $799. That's for 128GB of base storage, and both sizes can have up to 1TB of storage, and optional cellular connectivity.

The iPad Air 5 (M1) was released on March 18, 2022. It also started at $599, but for only 64GB of base storage, or an optional upgrade to 256GB, and could have optional cellular connectivity. It can often be found in deeply discounted sales, making it even better value, but the lower storage size will limit longevity.

iPad Air (M2, 2024) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB CPU Apple M2 (8-core CPU) Memory 8GB LPDDR5 Operating System iPadOS 17.5 Battery 11-inch: 28.93Wh, 13-inch: 36.59Wh Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP Wide, AF, f/1.8, Front: 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.4 Display type 11-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 10.9-inch, 3:2, 2360 x 1640 resolution, 264 PPI, 13-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 12.9-inch, 3:2, 2732 x 2040 resolution, 264 PPI Price 11-inch: $599, 13-inch: $799 Size 11-inch: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm, 13-inch: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G cellular Weight 11-inch Wi-Fi: 462g, 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 462g, 13-inch Wi-Fi: 617g, 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 618g Colors Space Gray, Starlight, purple, blue

Apple iPad Air 5 Storage 64GB or 256GB storage CPU M1 (8 core) Memory 8GB Operating System iPadOS 16 Battery 7,600mAh Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP wide camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture; Front: 12MP ultrawide, 122-degree field of view, ƒ/2.4 aperture Display type 10.9-inch LCD, 2360x1640, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits Price $599 Size 9.74x7.02x0.24 inches (247.6x178.5x6.1mm) Connectivity All models: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Cellular models: 5G NR, FDD-LTE, TD-LTE, UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA, eSIM Weight 1.02 pounds (461g) Colors Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue

Design and display

Not much has changed

Let's start with what hasn't changed between the two generations of iPad Air. The 11-inch model of the M2 iPad Air is the same dimensions, and the same weight as the iPad Air 5. Both iPads come in Starlight, Space Gray, purple, and blue, although the M1-powered iPad Air also comes in pink. The rear camera is exactly the same and in the same place. The screen is still a 10.9-inch, 2,360 x 1,640 resolution LCD with 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of SDR brightness, and support for the Apple Pencil 2. The M2 iPad Air also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, and supports Apple Pencil hover for the first time.

The power button still has Touch ID built into it, and the lack of Face ID still remains one of the main differences between the Air and Pro lines. The front-facing camera on the M2 iPad Air has moved over to the longer edge so that it's front and center while using the tablet in landscape mode. That's a much more ergonomic place for it considering how most people use their tablet, and could be all you need to upgrade if you do a lot of video conferencing. This year, Apple also added a 13-inch model, so that larger tablet fans had more choice. The 12.9-inch display has a 2,732 x 2,048 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of SDR brightness.

It's hard to pick a winner here, as the 11-inch iPad Air models are essentially the same design and screen. If you need a larger screen, do a lot of video calls, or need Apple Pencil hover, then the M2 iPad Air wins by a fraction, otherwise it's a tie.

Winner: Tie

Related The new M2 iPad Air finally makes me want to ditch my iPad 9 My iPad 9 still works great for what I bought it for. But I feel the new M2 iPad Air could finally become the dual-purpose device I always wanted.

Performance and battery life

M2 is a worthy improvement

What has changed significantly is under the hood. The M2 chip in the new iPad Air is significantly faster than the M1 in the iPad Air 5. And if our time with M2-powered iPad Pros and MacBooks has taught us anything, it's that the additional power doesn't come with any trade-offs in battery life. The 13-inch model of the M2 iPad Air should last even longer, as the additional space enables a larger battery to be used. Wireless connectivity has been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 (from Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0), and both models have optional 5G (sub‑6 GHz) cellular. Storage options have improved as well, with the M2 iPad Air gaining double the base storage to 128GB, and options for 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. The iPad Air 5 has either 64GB or 256GB for storage tiers.

The question really is, can you do most or all of the tasks commonly done on a tablet, on one powered by the M1 processor? The answer to that is an unreserved yes, as all of Apple's M-chips are laptop or even desktop class, and have power to spare for most tablet uses. If you have an older Bionic-powered iPad, then the M2 iPad Air is the one to go for, but anyone with an iPad Air 5 can probably hold off for another generation, unless they're wanting more storage space. 64GB really isn't enough anymore, and the base model of the iPad Air 5 will be feeling the crunch.

Winner: iPad Air (M2, 2024)

Should you upgrade to the M2 iPad Air?

While the M2 iPad Air improves on its predecessor, it's mainly a specs bump for the internals. The most meaningful improvement to the design is the front-facing camera now being on the long edge so that it's properly positioned when in landscape mode for video calling. The only other real consideration for anyone wanting to upgrade from the M1 iPad Air is storage space. If you own the base model and are already hitting the limits of 64GB, then the 128GB base storage will make a big difference. That's the situation I'm in, with 64GB on an iPad not being enough for apps, games, and downloaded movies, so I'm seriously considering upgrading. And if your iPad is earlier than the Gen 5, and not powered by an Apple M-chip, the extra power over the Bionic chips is a mighty motivator.

iPad Air (M2, 2024) The best iPad for most people just got better $570 $599 Save $29 The 2024 iPad Air now comes in two screen sizes, with a 13-inch model joining the 11-inch model, so that fans of larger screens have another option to consider. It also uses the Apple M2 processor, and base storage has doubled to 128GB. $599 at Best Buy $570 at Amazon $599 at Apple

That being said, if you already have an M1-powered iPad Air and the storage is enough for you. there's probably no reason to upgrade just yet. Sure, the M2 chip is more powerful, but let's not forget that this is an iPad, and the M1 chip was plenty powerful enough already. And since the M1 iPad Air will probably go on big sales before being phased out, it might still be a worthy entry point if you want to get your first ipad or something relatively cheap.