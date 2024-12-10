Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow iPad Air (M2, 2024) $499 $599 Save $100 The 2024 iPad Air features the Apple M2 processor and a new design that's available in two sizes for the first time, adding a 13-inch model on top of an improved 11-inch version. $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new tablet, you really can't go wrong with the iPad Air. Not only does it have a sleek design, but it's also plenty powerful as well, thanks to Apple's custom M-series chips. This is one of the best tablets that you can get right now. In fact, this particular model is our top choice for 2024.

Related M2 iPad Air (2024) review: A tablet with totally fine updates The M2 iPad Air really has two selling points: the newer silicon and the new 13-inch option. That's about it, but I'm ok with boring.

So, when it gets a rare discount that knocks $100 off, that's when you know you have to grab it while it's on sale. For a limited time, you can pick it up at Amazon and Best Buy for a fantastic price of $499. Just be quick because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the iPad Air M2?

Close

If you've never used a tablet before, the iPad is going to be the perfect option to go with. Not only does it look and feel good, but it also offers tons of performance as well. This model comes in at 11 inches, which really hits the sweet spot when it comes to size and comfort. As you can probably already guess, this tablet features an 11-inch display.

It provides excellent colors and contrast, and also looks good in most conditions. We've mentioned it before, but the tablet is powered by Apple's M2 SoC, which is quite powerful, even being featured in some of the brand's computing products as well. The tablet is powered by iPadOS, providing a powerful mobile software experience backed by over a million apps.

There's also a camera on the front and on the rear, just in case you need to take photos or videos. The 12MP front-facing camera can even keep you centered when on a video call, just in case you need to move around during a presentation. The tablet also supports a stylus and keyboard, just in case you want to take productivity to a new level.

Overall, this tablet is going to provide excellent bang for your buck. At $499, this is a fantastic price that you really don't want to pass up if you're looking for a new tablet. Get it now while this deal is still around because it won't last long. Of course, if Android is more of your thing, you can always check out our other top tablet recommendations.