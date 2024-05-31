iPad Air (M2, 2024) A powerful upgrade to an iconic tablet $570 $599 Save $29 The M2 version is the latest upgrade to Apple’s beloved iPad Air. It offers substantially more horsepower than the Galaxy Tab S9, which makes it a serious contender for those in the market for a new value-priced tablet. Pros Powerful M2 processor Lightweight and durable Long-lasting battery life Cons 60Hz LCD screen could be better Stylus pen not included $570 at Amazon (11 inches)

By now, most tablet enthusiasts have firmly settled into either the Android or iOS camp. But, given that Apple and Samsung have continually disrupted the status quo with new releases and innovations, it is wise for prudent shoppers to regularly evaluate how the two options compare. So let’s look at two of the best tablets for casual users looking to balance between price and performance: the M2 Apple iPad Air and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. I will weigh their design, display, software support, performance, battery life, and camera quality to establish which is the better purchase. But before we get into the details, let’s take a look at the purchasing options.

Price, availability, and specs



iPad Air (M2, 2024) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB CPU Apple M2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8GB LPDDR5 8GB, 12GB Operating System iPadOS 17.5 Android 13 Battery 11-inch: 28.93Wh, 13-inch: 36.59Wh 8,400mAh Ports USB-C USB-C, microSD Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP Wide, AF, f/1.8; Front: 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.4 Rear: 12MP, AF - Front: 12MP Display type 11-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 2360 x 1640 resolution; 13-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 2732 x 2040 resolution 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz Price 11-inch: $599, 13-inch: $799 $800 Size 11-inch: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm, 13-inch: 280.4 x 214.9 x 6.1mm 6.52x10.01x0.23 inches (165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G cellular Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Space Gray, Starlight, purple, blue Beige, Graphite Weight 11-inch WiFi only: 462g, 11-inch WiFi + cellular: 462g, 13-inch WiFi only: 617g, 13-inch WiFi + cellular: 618g 17.5 ounces(498g)

While these two tablets occupy roughly the same price range, there are differing purchasing options that will affect your bottom-line costs. For example, Apple has added a 13-inch model to the iPad Air line for the first time. Its MSRP is $799, while the standard 11-inch model’s MSRP is $599. These prices are for the base models with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi only (no cellular). You can add 5G cellular service and/or boost the internal storage of either model to 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB for an added cost. Since this product was just released in May of 2024, don’t expect to find many discounts outside of Apple’s trade-in program.

In contrast, the Galaxy Tab S9 only has two purchasing options. The base model has an MSRP of $800 and includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The upgraded model has an MSRP of $920 and includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Since this tablet line was released in August 2023, you are slightly more likely to see a sale than for the M2 iPad Air, but you probably won’t see any serious discounts until the next Galaxy tablet is announced.

Design

They’re both great, but only one comes with a stylus

Close

It is tough to pick an outright winner in the design department. Both the M2 iPad Air and the Galaxy Tab S9 have refined their ergonomics and feature sets over many generations of releases, and these innovations have largely brought the two products to the same place.

Both tablets are ultra-thin and lightweight, and with the difference in their thickness coming down to just a few millimeters, you can’t go wrong with either. They are also both made with durable machined aluminum and have the same rounded corners and squared-off edges. Both have thin screen bezels and a fingerprint sensor for biometric logins. So, ultimately, their differences come down to the minor details.

What mainly sets the M2 iPad Air’s design apart is its 13-inch screen option. It is a nice option for users who value some extra screen real estate albeit at the cost of portability. Additionally, the M2 iPad Air has more (and better) color options.

The Galaxy Tab S9's distinguishing features are its IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and its microSD card slot for expandable memory. Plus, the Tab S9 comes with an S Pen stylus, while the iPad Air’s Apple Pencil is sold separately. So, while both tablets are superbly designed overall, the Tab S9’s exclusive features are just a bit better.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Display

AMOLED brilliance wins every time

Although both tablets have great displays in their own respect, this is a clean win for the Galaxy Tab S9 because of its superior panel technology and higher refresh rate. The Tab S9 is Samsung’s first flagship tablet to feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display, which offers deeper contrast, better brightness, and enhanced color reproduction compared to other panel types. Samsung also upped the ante with a dynamic refresh rate that maxes out at 120Hz. The extra frames rendered make menu animations smoother and high-motion visuals from video games look more realistic. Its 2560x1600 resolution provides ample detail and provides a 16:10 aspect ratio that makes it ideal for viewing widescreen movies.

Meanwhile, the 11-inch M2 iPad Air is built with an LCD panel with a max 60Hz refresh rate. It still has a competitive 2360 x 1640 resolution and supports many great features like True Tone and P3 wide color, but it simply can’t compare with the display of the Tab S9. For what it’s worth, the 13-inch model nets you 30% more viewing area than the 11-inch model of either tablet, and its pixels per inch is just as high with its resolution of 2732 x 2048. But this is a minor point overall.

If Apple had not reserved its cutting-edge Tandem OLED technology for the pricier M4 iPad Pro, this would be a completely different comparison. But until this panel makes its way to the iPad Air lineup, the Tab S9 is the easy choice here.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Software

Want a longer support lifespan or better customization?

M2 iPad Air with third-party keyboard case M2 iPad Air with third-party keyboard case

As much as Android and iOS enthusiasts like to focus on what sets their preferred operating system (OS) apart, both options have massive app libraries and a feature set that will satisfy 99% of users. These features include multitasking, built-in encryption, and cross-device integration with phones and wearables in their ecosystem. That said, there are still some key differences worth covering between iPadOS 17.5 and Android 13.

One of the most compelling aspects is Apple’s OS software support lifespan. Apple guarantees software and security support on its devices for up to seven years, while Samsung only provides four years of Android OS and security updates. Additionally, Apple offers third-party tracker detection to inform you if someone is using a Bluetooth tracking device to monitor your location. Finally, iPadOS has access to some exclusive apps like Procreate, Overcast, and iMessage.

Android 13 has its exclusive features as well, with one of the most useful features being DeX. DeX transforms your OS to provide a desktop-lite experience when you need to go into full mouse-and-keyboard productivity mode. It also allows users to install custom launchers to change the look and feel of their OS. And, just like iOS, Android has its own exclusive app selections. Some of the most noteworthy Android exclusives are custom hacks of existing apps like YouTube ReVanced, SnapEnhance, and F-Droid.

I personally prefer the Android ecosystem over the iOS ecosystem. But that said, I understand that many readers will prefer the ease of use that iPadOS offers. I’m giving the win to Android strictly based on personal preference here, but ultimately, you can’t go wrong with either option.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Performance

Apple’s silicon is unstoppable

Considering the absolute domination of Apple’s silicon in the last few years, it should come as no surprise that the M2 iPad Air blows the Galaxy Tab S9 out of the water in the performance department. After all, even the previous iPad Air 5’s M1 chip outperforms the Galaxy Tab S9’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But, considering that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a respectable system on a chip (SoC) in its own right, average users may not even notice a difference.

Both SoCs handle ordinary tasks like switching between apps, browsing the web, or transcoding videos so smoothly that the performance difference feels somewhat negligible. Apple’s M2 chip has the biggest impact when loading massive games like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Mobile, and users who plan to play these games extensively will benefit more from upgrading to either the M4 iPad Pro or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra than they will from switching platforms.

So while the massive performance gap between the M2 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is easy to overstate, it still equates to a handy win on paper for Apple.

Winner: iPad Air (M2, 2024)

Battery

It’s a tie

It is always challenging to make general statements about tablet battery life, as the way you use a device has a far larger impact on this figure than either its battery size or power efficiency. To make the comparison even more complicated, Samsung and Apple offer nearly identical estimates of their tablets’ battery life.

Apple advertises up to 10 hours of web browsing or video playback, while Samsung advertises up to 10 hours of web browsing or up to 15 hours of video playback. Both of these figures are for Wi-Fi use only. While neither comes close to having the best battery life on the market, these figures will be fine for most users. In any case, it won’t be a dealbreaker for either device.

The Tab S9 has the added benefit of supporting Samsung’s Super Fast Charging, but it also does not ship with a charger, which makes this point a bit of a wash. So, with that in mind, we’re calling this one a tie. Simply put, you’ll get great battery life from either device.

Winner: Tie

Camera

One is better by a handful of pixels

While the front and rear cameras aren’t a major selling point for either device, they both have excellent camera systems that can take both photos and videos. Both have a 12MP ultrawide front camera (the one for selfies). And now that Apple has once again centered its front camera, it is quite hard to see any discernable difference in the photo-taking or video-conferencing experience.

It is only once we shift our attention to the rear cameras that we see any difference in the specs. Here, the Tab S9 has a 13MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, while the M2 iPad Air has only a 12MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus. At the risk of stating the obvious, this doesn’t represent a major difference in photo quality, even though it does mean that the Tab S9 captures images of a slightly higher resolution.

For this subtle advantage, we’re giving Samsung the win here. But keep in mind that this is an incredibly minor difference overall and that either tablet offers a perfectly fine camera system.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

iPad Air (M2, 2024) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Which is right for you?

Reflecting on the key categories I’ve covered, it is clear that both of these devices are viable tablet options with their own strengths and weaknesses. Consequently, choosing between them will ultimately be a matter of personal preference. If you prefer getting great performance for a value price, you may prefer the M2 iPad Air. However, if you prioritize excellent build quality and a more enjoyable media viewing experience, you may prefer the Galaxy Tab S9. Personally, I’m in the latter camp, which is why I’m throwing my recommendation behind the Galaxy Tab S9.

That said, don’t feel obligated to accept my opinion as absolute. The M2 iPad Air has proven its mettle and will surely stand out as one of the best hardware releases of 2024 after the dust has settled.