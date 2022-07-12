Save up to $150 on select Apple iPad Air models during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and so are the tempting Apple deals. We don’t often see notable discounts on products from the Cupertino tech giant. So you may want to take advantage of them before they expire. Today’s offers affect select iPad Air 5 and 4 models. Whether you’re aiming at the M1-powered Apple tablet or its predecessor, you will likely find a deal that suits you.

Apple iPad Air Deals

In many ways, the iPad Air 4 and 5 are similar. Nonetheless, there are major differences between them that could seriously impact your decision. Which should you buy?

Both Apple tablets feature the same screen, chassis (despite the color differences), operating system, Touch ID sensor, and more. The key differences between the two are 5G support, the M1 chip, Stage Manager support on iPadOS 16, and upgraded 12MP front camera with Center Stage support on the 5th-gen model. If these improvements don’t mean anything to you, you can safely go for the iPad Air 4 — which packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports 4G networks on the Cellular model. Both tablets support Apple Pencil 2, have a USB-C port, and offer the same battery life.

You can save $150 on any iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi model — regardless of its color or storage — thanks to Best Buy’s limited-time deal. For the 64GB version, you pay $449, while the 256GB one costs $599. If you’d rather go for the iPad Air 5, Amazon is offering $69 off the 256GB Cellular variant. You can grab one for $829 instead of $899, while this limited-time deal lasts.

Both of these iPads are solid options for those looking for a middle-range tablet from a reputable company. The two feature minimalistic designs with thin bezels and rounded corners. They’re ideal for those who don’t want to spend a fortune on the Pro models.

