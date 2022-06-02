The iPad is finally set to become a laptop replacement with iPadOS 16

iPads are great for productivity, gaming, media consumption, and more. These versatile devices come in several options to choose from. There are the budget-friendly models that work without leaving a hole in your pocket. On the other hand, there are higher-end models for Pro users (some of which are even powered by Mac chips). All these iPads, though, have one limiting factor in common — iPadOS. Yes, this operating system has gained a few perks since its rebranding. However, it still is built on the same limited foundations of iOS. Apple shouldn’t be marketing this device as a PC replacement when basic PC tasks aren’t compatible with its highest-end tablets. However, change for the better takes time. What matters is walking in the right direction towards achieving this change. And it now seems that Apple has chosen to do the right thing and further unleash the iPad’s potential through iPadOS 16.

According to report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, iPadOS 16 could introduce resizable app windows on the iPad. Currently, the very basic form of multitasking restrains users in many ways. You can run two apps side-by-side in full screen, while a third hovers over them in Slide Over. However, that’s pretty much it. You can’t freely move around and resize apps, and this limits the iPad as a PC replacement.

The iPad’s next major software update, iPadOS 16, will have a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks. It also will let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once.

With the iPad potentially supporting proper multitasking features soon, we certainly hope that Apple introduces Pro apps, like Xcode, on iPadOS. Ultimately, people in certain, limited fields might be able to depend on it instead of a laptop. However, the tablet still doesn’t cater to plenty of other occupations.

Do you see yourself using an iPad as a PC replacement? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg