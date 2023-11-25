Black Friday is done, and the discounted products from Best Buy and Amazon are starting to go out of stock. Don't worry, though, because you still have time to save big on Apple's latest devices. Thanks to some limited-time Cyber Monday deals, you can own any iPad model for up to $100 less — but only if you act fast!

iPad 9 deals

The cheapest iPad is even cheaper now

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $330 Save $80 With the powerful A13 Bionic chip, this iPad delivers quite the performance. Plus, you get a 10-hour battery life to keep that performance up for almost a day's use. This affordable iPad could be a great addition to your workflow, especially when you can save $80 on a unit. $250 at Best Buy

The iPad 9 is the cheapest Apple tablet available, offering some dated technology for a temptingly low price. However, don't let its classic exterior fool you, as this iPad is still one of the best tablets you can buy today. Despite its age, it still supports the Apple Pencil 1 for precise illustration, runs the latest iPadOS version, features a vivid 10.2-inch display, and offers a rich library of well-optimized productivity apps and games. This makes the iPad a multifunctional tablet that you can rely on for studies, work, entertainment, and other activities.

Typically, the entry-level iPad 9 costs $329. However, if you invest in a unit now, you can save $80, which drops its final price to just $250. A reliable tablet from a reputable brand pretty much never costs this little, so take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal before it expires.

iPad 10 deals

Apple iPad 10 $349 $449 Save $100 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul and offers four bold colors. It also packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil, so you'll get most of what iPads have to offer. Best of all, you can save $100 on a unit if you buy one now. $349 at Best Buy $349 at Amazon $399 at B&H

While the iPad 9 is an excellent tablet for its price, some users may prefer a slightly more modern alternative. Fortunately, Apple caters to them with the iPad 10. And, you guessed it, it also happens to be on sale. This iPad offers a larger 10.9-inch display with thinner bezels, a more powerful chipset, vibrant color options, a USB-C port, and support for both Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil (USB-C). So, not only will you get to enjoy faster performance, but your device will also look sleeker when compared to its predecessor. Through this Cyber Monday deal, you can save $100 on an iPad 10 and own a unit for as little as $349.

iPad Mini 6 deals

Mini size, mini price

Apple iPad Mini 6 $400 $500 Save $100 The iPad Mini 6 is the best small tablet ever made. It combines the very best of the larger iPads with the portable form factor missing from the rest of the range for just $400. $400 at Best Buy $400 at Amazon

If your budget is slightly higher, then you can save $99 on an iPad Mini 6 to utilize an even faster processor, along with Apple Pencil 2 support and a good front-facing camera. This model also caters to those who carry their iPads around by minimizing its size to 8.3 inches. This makes it the most portable Apple tablet available, and you can own one today for just $400.

iPad Air 5 deals

Air is the new Pro

Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $600 Save $100 The iPad Air 5 offers the mighty M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, and iPadOS 17 support, making it the best tablet for most people. You can own a unit for $500 if you act fast. $500 at Best Buy $500 at Amazon

If you want almost everything out of your Apple tablet, then the discounted iPad Air 5 is the one for you. For just $500 right now, you'll get significant upgrades when compared to the previous variants we've listed, incuding the M1 Mac chip, which unlocks exclusive iPadOS features and future-proofs it. You also get Apple Pencil 2 support, a large 10.9-inch display, a USB Type-C port, all-day battery life, and more. Arguably, this is the cheapest iPad that can logically act as a laptop replacement for some users, and you can save $99 on a unit if you buy one before this Cyber Monday deal expires.

iPad Pro M2 deals

Mac power, affordable tablet pricing

You might not think you can find Apple's highest-end tablet for sale, but you'd be wrong. When compared to the iPad Air, this model packs the mighty M2 chip, which powers the latest MacBook Air models. You can also pick between two huge display options: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. And speaking of the display, the iPad Pro M2 also unlocks 120Hz refresh rates, which makes animations smoother and improves the overall visual experience.

You also get a Pro camera system on the rear-facing side, which includes two lenses, an LED, and a LiDAR Scanner. That's not to mention that it exclusively offers a Thunderbolt 4 port, which enables you to rely on superior accessories and transfer data at faster rates. Notably, the iPad Pro is also the only model to feature Face ID, which makes unlocking the device and authenticating purchases as easy as it gets. Lastly, this model also exclusively supports the hover feature, which detects your Apple Pencil 2 from afar. It truly is the Pro-est iPad yet.

Thanks to these Cyber Monday deals, you can own a brand-new iPad Pro M2 for as little as $750. $100 discounts on the highest-end iPads are pretty rare, so you may want to take advantage of these offers before they expire soon.