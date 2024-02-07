Apple iPad 9 $249 $329 Save $80 Apple's most affordable tablet gets a fantastic price drop that brings it down to just $249 for a limited time. The tablet has a fantastic 10.2-inch screen and is powered by an A13 Bionic SoC. Furthermore, it also offers support for the Apple Pencil, and it can even become a productivity machine with the right accessories. $249 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Apple iPad 10 $349 $449 Save $100 This is the iPad you want if you're looking for a sleek tablet that's not going to break the bank. The iPad 10 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and has a large 10.2-inch display. In addition, the tablet offers support for the Apple Pencil, and can be paired with a keyboard for enhanced productivity. For a limited time, you can score $100 off, bringing the price down to just $349. $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini 6 $399 $499 Save $100 This is the most compact iPad in Apple's lineup. The iPad Mini 6 is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and features an 8.3-inch screen. Despite its smaller size, you still get support for Apple's accessories, which means you can easily jot down some notes using an Apple Pencil, or take things a step further with a keyboard case. For a limited time, you can score $100 off, bringing the price down to just $399. $399 at Amazon

Why purchase an iPad?

There's a reason why so many iPads are consistently landing on lists as some of the best tablets that you can buy. Not only do you get amazing power thanks to Apple's custom hardware, but you're also getting fantastic support with power software and an expansive app ecosystem.

Over the years, Apple has done a great job of really expanding its iPad lineup, providing a tablet for nearly every budget. With that said, we've found some spectacular deals on popular iPad models, and if you act fast, you can save up to $100 off on the iPad 10 and iPad Mini 6, or grab the iPad 9 at a cant-miss price of just $249 for a limited time.

The iPad 9 is great for beginners and veterans, and the iPad 10 brings a more modern look, without sacrificing when it comes to performance and value. If you need something that's going to be easy to carry, the iPad Mini 6 is going to be the best option, thanks to its smaller size and weight.

Regardless of which model you choose, you're going to be getting a fantastic tablet that can really do all the things you need it to. Just make sure to grab these deals while you can, because at these prices, the sale won't last long. And if you're still on the fence about going with an iPad, you can always check out some of the recommended Android tablets for comparison.