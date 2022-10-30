The Apple iPad has been around for over a decade. At this point, though, it's a jack of all trades and a master of none. A dock could change that.

Apple first revealed the iconic iPad back in 2010. At the time, the device was pretty much a 9.7-inch, stretched-out iPhone — ideal for reading and media consumption. Back then, the iPhone 4 had a 3.5-inch display, so it made sense to have a larger product that caters to those unhappy with the phone's tiny screen. The great iPhone would remain a phone that handles phone tasks, while the iPad executes tablet tasks, such as storing eBooks, TV content, and mobile games. In 2010, it was more of iPhone and iPhone Plus — rather than iPhone and iPad.

It's been over a decade since Steve Jobs launched that masterpiece, and it feels like this product hasn't aged well. Before you attack me in the comments section — I'm not denying that the iPad has become an unrivaled, powerful glass slab and one of the best-selling tablet lineups of all time. However, it seems like it's having an identity crisis. It has become a jack of all trades, capable of handling all sorts of diverse and versatile tasks, yet a master of none. Today, the iPad fits nowhere in my workflow — it's a bit of everything but nothing of its own.

Apple has adopted the scary monster it had sworn to destroy: Fragmentation

From Simple to Simpleton

When someone says Apple, we immediately think of simplicity. I'm not going to argue whether iOS being too simple, when compared to Android OS, is a good or a bad thing. Instead, I'm here to highlight that many customers seek Apple and its products for the absence of complications. The company is famous for being straightforward when it comes to its device names, operating systems, and the overview of its product lines. You get different sets of hardware with varying features, which explicitly cater to different users — based on their budgets, expectations, and needs. This year's iPad line changes that.

Press Releases can't conceal the iPad mess

Typically, Apple announces new iPad models during media events watched by millions around the globe. This year, the company refreshed its entry-level and Pro iPads through Press Releases instead. I mean, I wouldn't be proud of presenting these upgrades on stage either. For those unfamiliar with the iPad line, we used to have the regular/affordable iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, and two iPad Pro models with different screen sizes and technical specifications.

In my opinion, that's already too many confusing variations of the same product. I don't understand why the company can't just follow a naming scheme that is similar to that of the iPhone. So we would have two regular iPad models with different screen sizes and two Pro variations. A clueless customer would get lost trying to differentiate between labels like Mini, Air, and entry-level. This year's line refresh only further complicates the matter.

What's an iPad 10?

Have you ever imagined the outcome of the entry-level iPad 9 (2021) and iPad Air 5 having an iBaby? Introducing the entry-level iPad 10 (2022). Well, except that it isn't an "entry-level" iPad per se. Usually, Apple discontinues the previous-gen affordable iPad when it launches a new one. The iPad 10, though, isn't exactly affordable, so the Cupertino firm still sells the iPad 9 from last year.

The 10th Gen model sits somewhere between the iPad 9 and iPad Air 5. It has a confusing mix of dated and modern tech specs with a ridiculous price tag that makes you wonder — is this even manmade or just a random design generated by AI? So, now you have six different iPads to pick from — iPad 9, iPad 10, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro 11, iPad Pro 12.9. For your own sake and mine, I won't dive into the keyboard/case fragmentation between the different iPad models.

The iPad 10 introduces a fresh chassis with flat edges, round screens corners, and USB Type-C. So, that means it supports the Apple Pencil 2 like the other similarly-designed iPads, correct? Wrong. You buy a new dongle to pair an Apple Pencil 1 to it instead.

Moving on... Apple has relocated the iPad 10's front-facing camera to the landscape edge. Does that mean the 2022 iPad Pro models receive the same treatment? No. But the Apple logo on the iPad 10 is at least in landscape orientation now, right? Incorrect. So is it designed for portrait or landscape use?

You get it — this device just makes absolutely no sense. It quite literally feels like it was interrupted halfway through a promising transition. Now, it's just this unpolished piece of tech that starts at a whopping $449, stuck in iLimbo. The iPad 10 and the uncertainties it packs only reflect the underlying identity crisis and Apple's failed attempts in figuring out how to present this device.

The iPad's unfathomable identity crisis

Define an iPad

What's an iPad? Apple publicly wants it to become a laptop replacement. It has even gone to the extent of including powerful Mac chips in it, such as the M1 and M2. Can it act as a laptop replacement, though? I mean, if you're someone who mostly uses a computer to type and publish on web apps, it's doable on the larger iPads — assuming you buy the company's keyboard attachment. When you add up the costs, though, you end up spending almost as much as a MacBook Air's price.

I would never recommend using the iPad as a PC replacement. I've personally tried it, and it's not fun. As long as it doesn't run macOS, the iPad will remain restrained, and no mighty M chipset can fix software limitations. Stage Manager on iPadOS 16 is not it.

When the iPad first launched, the iPhone had a 3.5-inch screen. Now iPhone displays can reach 6.7 inches. That's a decent size to consume media on the go or play mobile games. Yes, an iPhone doesn't offer a cinematic experience for those streaming TV content, but neither does an iPad. If you really want an immersive viewing experience, you invest in a TV, projector, or VR headset. For casual viewing in your bed, laptops tend to have bigger screens, and they don't need a kickstand to remain stable on your mattress or lap.

I acknowledge that the iPad as a device is invaluable for many artists out there. It's an incredible illustration device, particularly when paired with an Apple Pencil. It's also a great utility for heavy note-takers who prefer handwritten content. However, most of the people I know don't fit into any of these categories. Even here at XDA, many of my colleagues agree that the iPad indeed has forgotten its true purpose. It's now trying to stretch itself further to cover as many areas as possible. However, this is only tearing it apart, and it's not too late for Apple to save it.

From an Entertainment Hub to a Smart Home Hub: Can a dock save the iPad?

I have an M1-powered iPad Air 5 for work reasons. However, personally, I would never buy an iPad, and neither would most of the people I discussed this matter with. In fact, it's the Apple product I use the least, even when I'm working. I want to love and use it, but it just sits there, unwanted and unneeded. I understand that the iPad is a very popular device that sells really well. However, streamlining the iPad lineup and concentrating on a specific purpose could contribute to better future sales.

iPadOS 16 introduces Matter support. However, that comes at a cost — you can no longer use the iPad as a Home Hub if you're relying on Matter. For reasons unknown, only the Apple TV and HomePod speakers can now act as Matter Home Hubs from the Cupertino tech giant. Technically speaking, there's nothing forcing Apple to drop Home Hub support on the iPad. This move indicates that the company is either pushing the iPad and its (enigmatic) purpose away from the Smart Home field or quite the opposite.

There have been rumors about Apple potentially releasing an iPad dock that turns it into a Home Hub. In that case people would buy one of these docks to restore the hub functionality. Though, I don't believe just selling a dock would be enough. Apple would need to include a dedicated Smart Home interface with multi-user support. This would make it a solid competitor to the Google Pixel Tablet and other similar products from Amazon. By allowing the iPad to become the Smart Home center, users can decide if they want it to stay there as a Hub or detach it and use it for the other million purposes it can currently perform.

What do you use an iPad for? Let us know in the comments section below.