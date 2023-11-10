Apple iPad Mini 6 $530 $649 Save $119 The iPad Mini 6 is the best small tablet ever made. It combines the very best of the larger iPad Pro with the portable form factor missing in the rest of the iPad range. As a result, you have the professional yet portable tablet you’ve always wanted. $530 at Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best iPads available that's compact and offers lots of power, then look no further than the iPad Mini. The iPad Mini features an elegant look, beautiful display, and right now, is priced well below retail in this early Black Friday deal. The 256GB variant usually comes with a price tag of $649, but this recent deal brings the price down to just $529.99 for a limited time, saving you $120.

What's great about the iPad Mini?

Well, the most important part is its size. While the iPad and iPad Air aren't large by any means, you are getting a much smaller device with the iPad Mini that comes with an 8.3-inch display. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which provides more than enough power to run all the latest apps and games.

As far as other strengths of this tablet, it does support stylus input, making it a great tool for anyone looking to take notes or draw. Of course, you get an intense amount of storage with 256GB. The tablet also packs a 12MP front-facing camera, which is perfect for video calls. Furthermore, it also has a 12MP rear camera that's great for taking photos and videos.

When it comes to connectivity, the tablet features a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, with Wi-Fi 6 providing excellent speeds when going wireless. Last but not least, you can keep things on the tablet secure with Touch ID, one of the best fingerprint readers on any device. Overall, you're getting a lot of tablet here in a very compact size. Just be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale.