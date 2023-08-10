Apple iPad Mini 6 $400 $499 Save $99 The iPad Mini 6 offers power and style, in a small but sleek package. Right now, the tablet is on sale, making it a great time to buy. $400 at Amazon

The iPad Mini is a great device for anyone that wants an iPad but in a more compact form. The iPad Mini 6 is the brand's latest model, powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, and comes in a variety of colors, features a sleek design, a wealth of great apps, while also offering stylus support with the Apple Pencil 2. While the smaller tablet normally comes priced at $499 for the base model, it's now on sale, knocking 20% off for a limited time.

What's great about the iPad Mini 6?

When compared to a normal iPad, with the Mini, you get a drastically smaller footprint, thanks to its sleek design and smaller 8.3-inch display. Despite its smaller size, you're still getting plenty of power under the hood, thanks to Apple's A15 Bionic chip. As far as storage goes, you're looking at 64GB, which isn't all that much, but if you're just using it for web browsing, watching media, and downloading apps, you really shouldn't have too much of a problem.

If you think you'll be getting a little more in-depth drawing or taking a lot of photos and videos, then I'd recommend bumping up to a higher storage model. The iPad Mini comes with a single 12MP camera, with support for Apple's Center Stage, a technology that will keep you in the middle of the frame when on video calls. When it comes to battery life, you should be able to make it through a full day with moderate use and can charge up using USB-C.

The iPad Mini 6 is a great tablet, in fact, it's one of the best iPads out right now. So if you're looking for a compact tablet, be sure to grab the Mini 6 while it's one sale.