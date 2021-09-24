What colors does the new iPad Mini 6th Gen come in?

The all-new iPad Mini has been released! Apple revealed the biggest upgrade to the iPad Mini (so far) during its California Streaming event. It comes with thinner bezels and follows a design language similar to that of recent iPad Pro models. If you’re a student who prefers a smaller form factor and mightier internals (compared to the standard, affordable iPad) for a reasonable price bump, the Mini is what you’re looking for. Another notable change in the latest model is the introduction of new colors. If you’re wondering what the iPad Mini 6th Gen colors are, you’ve reached the right place!

Only a year ago, Apple added “fun” color options to the iPad for the first time, through the iPad Air. For years, iPads were only available in the usual — and boring to some — colors. While the latest iPad Mini doesn’t bring some of the Air colors aboard — like Sky Blue and Green — it does bring some popping shades to the table.

The iPad Mini 6th Gen is available in four colors — Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. However, all colors are relatively of similar nature — mostly due to Apple going for subtle shades of the respective colors. Nonetheless, they do offer different vibes and give the iPad Mini a personality of its own, depending on what finish option you go for.

Buy the iPad Mini 6th Gen in the color of your choice

Space Gray iPad Mini 6th Gen The Space Gray option is for those of you who like their devices to be in the darkest shade available. It also offers a familiar look for those who are used to the traditional colors Apple has been going for, for a while now. View at Amazon

Pink iPad Mini 6th Gen The Pink option is for those of you who always went for the Rose Gold iPhones — or wish they did. While it's not exactly Rose Gold, it's almost a washed out, paler version of it. It radiates the same rose-y energy a lot of users love to have in their devices. View at Amazon

Purple iPad Mini 6th Gen The Purple option is for those of you who want something completely different and new. While it looks just like a funner Space Gray variant, Purple is still a first for the iPad. If you want to stand out of the crowd, this is the right selection for you. View at Amazon

Starlight The Starlight option is arguably a mixture of Apple's Silver and White finishes, with a warm, creamy tone to it. If you usually go for the brightest finish available, this one is for you. It offers a pure, yet plain, vibe to a powerful device. View at Amazon

The new colors of the iPad Mini 6th Gen are to some extent similar — mostly due to them being faded out. They’re still nice options to have with the long-overdue design refresh, nonetheless. Personally, I’ll always stick to the Black/Space Gray finishes. But it’s good to see Apple trying to satisfy more people by providing options that match different tastes. After all, this is becoming a sort of new trend at Cupertino. Now iPhones, different iPad models, and iMacs are offering vivid color options that hadn’t been available in recent years.