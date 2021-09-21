The new iPad Mini 6 is already on sale at $39 off

At its recent California Streaming launch event, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 lineup, a new entry-level iPad, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the new iPad Mini 6. Out of these, the new iPad Mini is the most exciting new announcement, as it brings several significant improvements over the older model, including a brand new design, 5G support, Apple Pencil support, and more. The iPad Mini 6 is up for pre-order on Apple’s website for a starting price of $499, but if you order it from Amazon right now, you can get a $39 discount.

iPad Mini (2021) The base variant of the new iPad Mini 6 is currently available for a $39 discount on Amazon. Click on the link below to get it right away! Pre-order from Amazon

You can click on the Amazon link above to get the iPad Mini 6 for just $459.99. At this price, you get the Wi-Fi-only base variant with 64GB of storage. If you missed our previous coverage, here’s a quick overview of everything else you get with the new iPad Mini.

The iPad Mini 6 features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. It packs the A15 Bionic chip, Apple’s latest chipset based on the 5nm manufacturing process. It is one of the most powerful mobile chipsets available in the market today, and it can easily run anything you throw at it, be it the heaviest of games or 4K video editing.

In addition, the iPad Mini 6 features TouchID for secure authentication, a 12MP wide-angle rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera with Center Stage, landscape stereo speakers, and Wi-Fi 6 support. On top of that, the iPad Mini 6 also offers Apple Pencil support, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a USB Type-C connector for charging and data syncing.

It’s worth noting that if you pre-order the iPad Mini 6 on Amazon using the Amazon Store Card, you can get an additional $60 discount. This will bring the price down to just $399.99. While the $39 discount is limited to the base variant of the iPad Mini, the Amazon Store Card discount is available on all models.