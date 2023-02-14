The iPad Mini is on sale for $100 less right now, and you'll want it sooner rather than later.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen Apple iPad Mini (2021) $400 $500 Save $100 The latest iPad Mini is on sale again, with the price dipping back to the lowest level ever. If you've been waiting for another discount, now's the best time to get yourself a brand-new tablet. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

This fabulous 8.3-inch iPad Mini is now available for a mere $400 for the 64GB option, which is the best price we've yet to see on this model. This tablet features a Liquid Retina display, which is such a great display, particularly because it's great in all light conditions and relays crisp images. Apple's A15 Bionic chip has this tablet working lightning fast, opening up apps for you, switching between them seamlessly, and running any game you want.

You can add the Apple Pencil to get even more precise when using your tablet. The Pencil can connect magnetically to the side of the device and charge, which is pretty awesome. You can also add a keyboard case to your device, allowing you the freedom to type faster. The iPad Mini has 12MP cameras both on the rear and the front, if you want to snap any pics or participate in video calls.

The base model that's available for $400 offers 64GB of storage space, while the 256GB option is also available with a discount at $550, and both deals save you $100. All in all, the iPad Mini is one of the best Apple tablets you can purchase right now. Since the price is $100 lower, that's an even sweeter deal that makes this tablet even more tempting.

We should mention that while Amazon has the same deal as Best Buy, the tablets are not actually in stock right now, but they're working as fast as they can to get more. So, if you manage to place your order, you won't be charged anything until the iPad Mini is on its way.

Given how hot this iPad Mini deal is, you should really hurry up and make your purchase, especially as it can be a fabulous late Valentine's Day gift.