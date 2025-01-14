Your changes have been saved Apple iPad mini (2024) $399 $499 Save $100 The iPad Mini is a compact tablet that's easy to travel with and supercharged by the brand's A17 Pro chip. You can now score a major discount that knocks $100 off for a limited time. This is the best price we've seen so be quick. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

There are a lot of tablets on the market right now. But if you're looking for something compact and powerful, the iPad Mini is going to be one of the best options. This is the latest model that utilizes the brand's A17 Pro chip.

Related iPad Mini Review: The perfect powerhouse for portable productivity When Apple focuses on small, what happens? The best iPad ever released, and a portable productivity powerhouse. Here's our iPad Mini 6 review!

You also get plenty of storage with the 128GB available in the model that's on sale. While it's normally priced at $499, it can now be had for $100 less, coming in at $399. This is the best price we've seen on the iPad mini, so get it while you can before the deal's gone.

What's great about the iPad Mini?

Close

The iPad Mini is going to be one of the best small tablets that you can buy. And just because it's small doesn't mean it's lacking in features. The tablet has a 8.3-inch screen with beautiful and accurate colors. along with a powerful Apple A17 Pro chip that can handle anything you can throw at it.

There's also a 12MP camera on the rear, and a 12MP camera on the front for video calls. The tablet also supports the Apple Pencil and can also be paired with a keyboard to up productivity as well. Those looking to access the latest features from Apple will be happy to know that Apple Intelligence is also available.

Perhaps the most important thing is that you'll have access to plenty of popular apps, with the App Store housing some of the best free and paid software out there for mobile devices. And with Touch ID, all your files and information can stay secure on the tablet, with easy access thanks to just the touch of a button.

Again, this discount is major as it drops the iPad Mini to its best price. So if you've been looking to get a small tablet for a good price, grab this deal from Amazon or Best Buy while it's still around. And don't forget to grab some accessories while you're at it.