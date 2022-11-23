Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen Apple iPad Mini (2021) $399.99 $499 Save $99.01 The iPad Mini 6 is the 2021 compact iPad from Apple. It's powered by the A15 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 2. You can grab a unit now for as little as $400 and save $100 in the process. $399.99 at Amazon $399.99 at Best Buy

The Apple iPad Mini 6 is one of the best iPad models currently available to buy. It's compact, powerful, modern-looking, and more. Notably, it also supports the Apple Pencil 2 — making it a perfect digital notepad for those who doodle and write on the go. What's better than an iPad Mini is a discounted iPad Mini, and today is your luck day. For a limited time only, you can grab the latest compact Apple tablet for $100 off. Thanks to the Black Friday sale event, you can pick between different configurations and finishes and still get to take advantage of this deal. This means you can grab the base model for as little as $400, rather than $500. Apple discounts as major rarely come by. So, if I were you, I'd grab a unit as soon as possible before the offer expires or it sells out.

The iPad Mini 6 is available in four colors to pick from — Space Gray, Purple, Starlight, and Pink. You pick between 64GB and 256GB storage configuration depending on your budget and needs. You can also optionally opt in for the Cellular model to utilize 4G or 5G on the go. It's the perfect tablet for those who tend to illustrate or type while commuting. At the time of writing, all models at Best Buy are discounted by $100. So no matter which color or variant you choose, you should be able to take advantage of this offer.