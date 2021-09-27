iPad Mini 6 owners report experiencing the infamous jelly scrolling effect

Apple’s new iPad Mini 6 has received rave reviews, with most reviewers praising its modern design, portability, and powerful performance. However, it looks like some owners aren’t impressed with the scrolling experience on the tablet.

Several iPad Mini 6 users (via 9to5Google), including The Verge’s Dieter Bohn, have reported a display glitch where one side of the display appears to move faster than the other, resulting in what is commonly referred to as a “jelly scrolling” effect. The glitch is only noticeable when using the iPad Mini 6 in portrait mode and scrolling through something text-heavy such as a webpage. The effect goes away when using the tablet in landscape orientation.

It’s a bit tough to explain the jelly effect through words, but you can clearly see it in the slow-motion video included in this tweet:

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

For what it’s worth, the glitch is mostly imperceptible in everyday usage, so it shouldn’t bother all users. It’s also worth mentioning that the jelly scrolling effect isn’t a hardware defect. In most cases, the issue is linked to the way the display or display controller is mounted. For example, in the OnePlus 5, the display panel was mounted in an inverted orientation which led to the jelly scrolling effect. Apple hasn’t provided an official response on the matter. We’ll update this post if we hear anything from the company.

Have you noticed a similar jelly-like scrolling effect on your iPad Mini 6? Let us know in the comments below.