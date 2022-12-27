Those who were hoping for an iPad Mini update will be glad to know that a new model could arrive towards the end of 2023.

The iPad Mini is a tablet that doesn't tend to get a refresh every year. So fans of the tablet are left waiting, sometimes a year, two years, and sometimes even more. If you've been waiting to hear some news about a next-generation iPad Mini, it looks like a refresh could be coming in late 2023, or early 2024. While there doesn't look to be big changes for the tablet at this point, one of its selling points will be a new processor.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a new iPad Mini will arrive sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. Kuo shares that the new iPad Mini will arrive with a new processor but doesn't go into detail about what kind of processor it will come with. Although Apple has used A-series chips in its tablets in the past, a majority of the newer models now have been updated to include M-series chips except for the base iPad and iPad Mini.

Kuo also doubts that Apple will introduce a foldable iPad Mini sometime in the near future, mainly because the price point of the unit would increase quite a bit. While it would be nice, Kuo shares that 2025 for a product like this is doubtful, so if you were hoping to get a foldable iPad soon, you might have to exercise some more patience as it doesn't look like its coming any time soon.

The current iPad Mini was refreshed in 2021, becoming the sixth-generation of the product. The design takes on a more boxy look similar to the current generation iPad Air and iPad Pro. It has a larger 8.3-inch display, USB-C port, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It also packs plenty of power with an A15 Bionic processor and comes in four different color options: Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter)