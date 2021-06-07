iPad multitasking won’t be as terrible with iPadOS 15

For at least a few years now (and arguably since the first model), iPads have had capable hardware held back by strange software limitations. The recent iPad Pro refresh with an M1 chipset didn’t solve much, pairing Apple’s super-powerful chip with a limited OS, but the upcoming iPadOS 15 update is set to fix at least some software issues. During today’s WWDC conference, Apple highlighted new multitasking features coming to the iPad.

iPadOS 15 will feature a new multitasking menu that appears at the top of apps, with the ability to switch between applications or create a Split View/Slide Over view in just a few taps. It also makes the process of opening two windows of the same app a bit easier — something that isn’t supported at all on most Android applications. The Split View now provides quick access to the Home Screen so you can more easily open the right app.

Apple also showed off a new ‘Shelf’ feature, which shows all your open windows of a given application. Safari was used as an example, though Apple says you can also use it in Pages or to quickly preview emails. Finally, new keyboard shortcuts for multitasking are in development, so you can swap between apps (and more) without lifting your hands from an attached keyboard.

Keep an eye on XDA’s coverage of WWDC 2021 for more breaking news on the iPad, iPhone, and other Apple platforms!