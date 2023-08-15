Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $999 $1099 Save $100 Apple's best tablet, powered by its M2 SoC and features a gorgeous Mini LED panel that provides bright and punchy colors and has great viewing angles. The tablet is now priced at $100 less, making it an excellent time to buy. $999 at Amazon

Over time, Apple has filled out its tablet lineup nicely, offering an iPad at nearly every price point, making its device more easily accessible. But if you're looking to get the best, you're going to want to go with the iPad Pro featuring Apple's impressive M2 processor, a beautiful 120Hz display, and support for Apple's Pencil 2. In addition, the tablet offers so much power, you can also take advantage of software like Final Cut Pro. With that said, if this sounds like the perfect tablet for you, you can now grab one for $100 less, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about Apple's iPad Pro?

The iPad Pro is the best iPad that you can buy, offering immense power thanks to its M2 chip, and feels solid thanks to its sturdy components and construction. The display looks beautiful with accurate colors, and its 120Hz refresh rate is perfect for watching movies and gaming. In addition, the tablet offers support for Apple's Pencil 2 stylus, giving users the ability to draw and jot down notes.

Furthermore, the Pencil 2 connects magnetically to the side of the tablet for easy storage and charging. If you want to take productivity up a notch, you can always grab Apple's Magic Keyboard, or choose from a variety of other notable and must-have accessories. When it comes to charging the device, you'll be able to top up using any charger and USB-C. That's right, unlike Apple's iPhone, this tablet has a USB-C port making it easy to attach accessories too.

What makes the iPad Pro unique is that it hits on so many different levels, and while competitors generally have a hard time creating a complete product, Apple has the most polished tablet on the market. Right now, you can get the iPad Pro for $100 off, which drops the price down to its lowest. But remember, this is a limited-time deal, so if you've been thinking about buying an iPad, now's going to be the best time.