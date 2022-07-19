Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2022): Which Pro device should you buy?

Apple revealed the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) during the main keynote of WWDC22. This controversial addition to the Mac line pack the M2 chip in a classic chassis. It skips the redesign we saw on the MacBook Pro (2021) — which you can buy as refurbished units for a cheaper price. Despite its dated body, the MacBook Pro 13 is still a powerful notebook for power users working on the go. Should you buy it, though? This is the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2022) — the battle between two Pro, yet very different, Apple devices.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022): Specifications

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) Processor Apple M1 (8-Core CPU) Apple M2 (8-Core CPU) Graphics Apple M1 (8-Core GPU) Apple M2 (10-Core GPU) Body 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches

1.5lbs 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches

3lbs Display 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR multi-touch display

2732 x 2048

Up to 1600 nits peak brightness

True Tone technology

ProMotion 120Hz technology

Support for Apple Pencil 2 13.3-inch Retina display

2560 x 1600

Up to 500 nits peak brightness

True Tone technology Ports One Thunderbolt 4 port Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Headphone jack Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Memory 8GB

16GB 8GB

16GB

24GB Battery 40.88Whr battery

Up to 10 hours of video playback

20W charger 58.2Whr battery

Up to 20 hours of video playback

67W charger Audio Four speaker audio Stereo speakers with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content Camera Pro rear camera system: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras

TrueDepth camera system: 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Face ID support 720p FaceTime HD camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

5G (Cellular model) Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Silver

Space Gray Silver

Space Gray Price Starts at $1,099 Starts at $1,199

Design: Awe-ful vs Awful builds

Design is indeed a subjective matter. Nonetheless, we can often make observations and break down elements objectively. In this case, one device fills you with awe, while the other is awfully outdated. Apple is still recycling the same body it has been using on the MacBook Pro 13 for years — which explains why the iPad Pro looks significantly more modern.

To be fair, though, one device is a tablet, while the other is a notebook. So the iPad Pro expectedly looks cleaner than the MacBook. It’s thinner, has a more futuristic build, and weighs significantly less. It’s a neat slab of glass with thin bezels and rounded corners — a window to step into the digital world.

Display: Thinner, brighter, clearer — the iPad is a Pro at what it does

Speaking of thin bezels, the iPad Pro has a display that almost completely defeats that of the MacBookPro 13. The only downside of the tablet is that it’s slightly smaller in size. Otherwise, it has a higher resolution, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates, 1600 nits of brightness, and more. So if you’re looking for the better screen between the two, definitely aim at the iPad Pro.

The MacBook Pro’s display is decent — despite it not being the best out there. If you don’t plan on creating or editing sophisticated and colorful illustrations or videos, then it should be enough for your average needs. Additionally, the iPad Pro has a multi-touch screen with Apple Pencil 2 support. So if you’re a doodler or heavy note-taker, the iPad Pro might make more sense than the MacBook Pro 13.

Performance: iPadOS breaks the iPad’s streak

Performance is where the MacBook Pro 13 shines over the iPad Pro. We can’t compare a MacBook Pro with a dedicated cooling system to a thin tablet. Not only that — the MacBook Pro packs the 2022’s M2 chip, an upgrade from 2020’s M1 chip. However, perhaps the biggest disadvantage of the iPad Pro is iPadOS. Despite iPadOS 16 introducing the Stage Manager feature, it still is too lacking when compared to macOS. The latter is a desktop operating system that easily defeats the overhyped mobile OS.

Additionally, the iPad lacks a keyboard and trackpad. Yes, you could buy them separately, but good ones aren’t the cheapest. In the tablet’s defense, you get with the iPad a Pro camera system on the rear with support for 3D mapping — thanks to LiDAR. You also get Face ID support, thanks to the TrueDepth front camera. Nonetheless, the iPad Pro loses to the MacBook Pro 13 this round, as it also has a worse battery life and fewer ports.

Bottom Line: Cosmetics or Practicality? You decide

In the iPad Pro vs MacBook Pro 13 battle there is no winner. These are two different devices that belong in entirely different categories. They each cater to unique needs that the other product can’t necessarily cover. If you’re looking for better portability, the minimalistic design, touch support, then the iPad Pro is a solid device in this department. After all, not everyone needs the power of macOS. If your work revolves around web apps, an iPad with a separate keyboard will work just fine.

If you’re looking for a more solid, future-proof computer for more intensive needs, then the MacBook Pro 13 is the one to choose. This computer has fans to keep the processor cool, so it’ll take longer to throttle the performance. That’s not to mention that it supports up to 24GB of RAM — rather than only 16GB. Its battery will also last you almost double the time when in use, so it’s more practical than the iPad.

Both of these devices are available in the same two colors — Silver and Space Gray. You can grab an entry-level iPad Pro for $1,099 or pay an additional $100 for a MacBook Pro 13. Ultimately, only you can tell which device works better for you. We’ve only broken down the specs of each of them to help you decide accordingly.

Which Pro Apple device will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.