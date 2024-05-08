Key Takeaways Nano-texture glass reduces glare on new iPad Pro, previously only on Pro Display XDR, iMac, & Studio Display.

Apple announced a few new iPad models yesterday, majorly rehauling the lineup with newer and better options. While the new 13-inch iPad Air variant is getting a lot of attention, the star of the show — at least for me — is that svelte new iPad Pro model. It's honestly the first iPad that makes me want to go buy one right away, and I don't even like tablets that much.

So what about the new iPad Pro excites me, you ask? Well, it's got some features that you don't even get on the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro. That's right, here are four new iPad Pro features you won't even get on Apple's $7,200 MacBook Pro.

5 Nano-texture glass

No need for a matte screen-protector

The new iPad Pro models are Apple's first touch-based device to feature its Nano-texture glass. This particular glass comes with a nice matte finish to reduce glare for those working and using the iPad in challenging lighting conditions. It was only available on the Pro Display XDR, iMac, and Studio Display until now, but that changes with the arrival of the new iPad Pro models.

You can only configure the 1TB and 2TB iPad Pro models with the Nano-texture glass, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's unique to the iPad Pro, and is something that's not even an option on even the most expensive MacBook Pro model. That's definitely a bummer considering how the most expensive MacBook Pro variant with an M3 Max chip can set you back upwards of $7,000. I'm sure the ones spending that kind of money on a powerful workhorse would want a display with a matte finish to be able to use it in challenging lighting conditions.

4 M4 chip

Current crop of MacBooks top out at M3 Max

I'm sure the next set of Macs will have the M4 chips or something even more powerful, like the M4 Pro and M4 Max, but they're not here yet, and we don't even know when they're slated to arrive. That makes the new iPad Pro models the only ones with this new chip for now. It's debatable how powerful and useful an M4 chip will be on an iPad, but it's still a unique selling point of the new iPad Pro, as it's the only device out there with Apple's best mobile chip.

Look, the iPad Pro models have had more than enough horsepower for a long time, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't get the new chips. If anything, I'm pumped about the new M4 chip on the new iPad Pro, and it's one of those things that you don't even get on a MacBook Pro.

3 OLED touchscreen

With Tandem OLED technology

The iPad Pro's most notable new spec — besides its razor-thin dimension — is its new OLED screen. It uses Apple's new Tandem OLED technology for incredibly high fullscreen brightness, and it looks stunning based on the photos and videos I've seen so far. This is yet another feature that makes the new iPad Pro better than MacBooks, in my opinion. I doubt if MacBooks are ever going to get a touchscreen, so this is perfect for those yearning for a high-end touchscreen OLED for a while now. I believe this might push a lot of people to pick up an iPad Pro now, considering how it's also a lot more powerful.

2 Cellular connectivity

Crucial for on-the-go computing

The new iPad Pro isn't the first to feature cellular connectivity, but it's still a feature that makes it better than the MacBook Pro. I know I'm not alone in saying that I want a MacBook with 5G, and I'm sure it'll make a lot of people happy. It just feels like a glaring omission on a device that's meant to take care of all your computing needs on-the-go, yet it misses out on something so basic.

Well, it's good for the iPad Pro's resume, as it's yet another feature that makes it standout and better than Apple's MacBook. And with iPad Pro models having so much raw power with the M4 chip, the only thing that's stopping the iPads from becoming a true MacBook replacement is the iPadOS.

1 Bonus: Razor thin dimension

Almost too thin to be true

In case you haven't heard, the new iPad Pro, particularly the 13-inch variant, is unbelieveably thin. It has a thickness of just 5.1mm, which is almost too thin for a device of this caliber. The 11-inch model is also pretty thin, coming in at 5.3mm thickness. They're both thinner than Apple's iPod Nano, which was previously the thinnest Apple product ever, measuring 5.4mm.

The 13-inch iPad Pro model is also incredibly light, weighing 1.28 pounds (582 grams). That makes it even lighter than the new 13-inch iPad Air model that weighs 1.36 pounds (618 grams). It is true that the Magic Keyboard — which I believe is crucial to make the most of the new iPad — will add more bulk to it, but it'll still be lighter and more portable to carry around than a MacBook Pro. This isn't necessarily a feature, but I believe this aspect of the new iPad Pro also makes it a more compelling device than the MacBook Pro for many.

The only thing holding the iPad Pro back is the software

Apple's iPads have been plenty powerful for quite some time now, but I believe the new iPad Pro models completely blur the line between a tablet and a powerful laptop. In an ideal world in which the iPadOS was more capable, I'd have absolutely no qualms recommending the iPad Pro to a subset of people over a MacBook.

That, however, is sadly not the case right now, and I truly believe the iPadOS is the only thing that's keeping the iPad Pro from spreading its wings. I hope Apple will change things for the better in a few weeks at WWDC 2024 by announcing the new iPadOS with better features. You might want to wait for the iPadOS update before you drop $2,600 on an iPad Pro. It definitely has better features than a MacBook Pro, but there's no denying that it's still just an iPad that can do, well, iPad things.