Will the iPad Pro 2021 be updated to iOS 15 by Apple?

Apple will release the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 operating systems later this year, most likely in September. As has been its track record, the company will push these upcoming updates to a number of the existing iOS and iPadOS devices. If you’ve purchased the 2021 iPad Pro or are planning to, then you might be wondering whether your exciting new iPad Pro will get the iPadOS 15 update. The answer is yes, your iPad will get the iPadOS 15 update.

The Cupertino tech giant traditionally rolls out one major iOS and iPadOS version each year. Apple decides which devices get the update to the new versions, depending on their hardware. As the hardware in iOS devices has become more powerful, the company has increased the total number of major updates it pushes to them. In fact, four to six major updates per device have become quite common.

So if the iPad Pro 2021 models were released in 2015, then there may have been some doubts about them getting the next major iPadOS version. But since both new iPad Pro models came out just this year, the confirmation about them getting iPadOS 15 is all but a formality. The 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch will very likely get updated till at least iPadOS 19, if Apple’s current track record is any indication.

What to expect in iPadOS 15

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning “the most significant update” to the iPadOS home screen since the debut of the iPad lineup in 2010. In iPadOS 15, the company will allow the placement of widgets on the iPad home screen as well as the replacement of the entire app grid with widgets.

The iPhone maker is also reportedly working on an enhancement that will let the iOS 15 users choose whether they are driving, working, or sleeping. This choice will determine how their notifications work.

As Apple has already announced the WWDC 2021 schedule, we’ll get to see an official preview of what to expect with the iOS 15 and the iPadOS 15 versions in June. WWDC 2021 kicks off on June 7 and will continue through June 11.

When will iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 arrive?

As we mentioned earlier, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are expected to be released in September 2021, and you can expect it to land on your device within a few days. The first developer beta versions of both operating systems will likely be released after the WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7. The public beta versions will likely follow sometime in July.

Installing the official final versions of iOS and iPadOS is pretty straightforward. You can either wait for your device to alert you to install the new version or you can go to Settings > General > Software Update, after a new version has been released, and tap Download and Install. The update process takes some time and your iPad Pro may restart a few times before the installation is done.

