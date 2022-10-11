Save up to $200 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Apple’s iPad Pro has been a solid choice for those who want to take their tablets to the next level. It has always packed more powerful and capable technologies, which other iPad models miss out on. Back in 2021, the Cupertino firm surprised many of us through an unexpected reveal. The company started including the great Mac chip — M1 — in this particular iPad. It’s true that iPadOS limits the M1 chipset. However, iPadOS 16 includes some exclusives for these iPad Pro models — thanks to their incredible processor. So while it may not run macOS, it still offers a solid experience — especially when multitasking.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The iPad Pro M1’s pricing differs based on several factors. These include the storage you pick, whether it supports cellular, and its screen size. Select 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 models are currently on sale during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. This means you get to save up to $200 on select variants while this deal lasts. In some instances, that’s around 10% of its price. Discounts as notable don’t come by very often. So grab a unit while stocks last.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 Select models are currently on sale, and you can save up to $200 through this limited-time offer. Claim a unit before the event ends! Buy from Amazon

It’s worth noting that Apple could be releasing an iPad Pro M2 at any given moment. However, even if that occurs soon, the M1 model remains valid. The processor it packs was designed for powerful Macs. Considering that iPadOS isn’t as demanding, the product will likely remain supported for many years to come.

Apart from packing the M1 chip, the highest-end iPad is famous for its Face ID support, LiDAR Scanner, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, optional 5G support, and more. Thanks to its magnetic connector on the side, you also get to seamlessly pair an Apple Pencil 2 and charge it through it. It’s truly the perfect iPad for those who depend on a tablet for their studies or work

Will you be claiming this iPad Pro deal? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.