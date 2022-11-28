Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Premium Pick $1000 $1100 Save $100 The new M2-powered iPad Pro not only has the most powerful mobile chip in the world, but it also has a gorgeous Mini LED panel that gets bright and bold. $1000 at Amazon

Cyber Monday and its excellent deals have arrived! This particular offer is for those of you who have been eyeing Apple's largest and mightiest iPad to date. For those unfamiliar with it, the Cupertino firm launched the 12.9-inch iPad Pro a few weeks ago. It features Apple's unrivaled M2 Mac chipset, Apple Pencil 2 compatibility — including support for the latest Apple Pencil hover feature — and much, much more. The iPhone maker rarely discounts its fresh products, let alone notably. However, today is your lucky day — as you can save a whopping $100 on the iPad Pro M2 (2022) and own one for just $1,000. That's 9% off its original price, an offer you likely won't see anytime during the upcoming year, if ever.

With iPadOS 16, Apple truly reimagined what a mobile device can be and do. The company is seriously pushing this product to become a laptop replacement. Users can finally take advantage of proper external display support. That's not to mention the ability to resize app windows for the ultimate multitasking experience, thanks to the new Stage Manager addition.

The iPad Pro is available in two serious finishes — Space Gray and Silver. It features a TrueDepth front camera and an advanced rear camera system that packs a LiDAR Scanner. It truly is a Pro iPad.

Which iPad Pro color will you be picking? Let us know in the comments section below.