iPad Pro (M4, 2024) The first OLED iPad The iPad Pro (M4, 2024) is the first time Apple has used an OLED screen on its tablet range. The so-called tandem OLED uses two layers of OLED material for higher brightness levels, while managing to use less energy. It's also powered by the new Apple M4 chip, which is up to twice the performance of its predecessor. Pros Choice of 11-inch and 13-inch screens Tandem OLED for higher brightness Powerful M4 Apple silicon Cons iPadOS still feels like it's holding the device back $999 at Best Buy (11 inches) $1299 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Larger screen in viewing-friendly 16:10 ratio The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and comes with S Pen support and is Android's answer to the iPad Pro. Pros 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen Large 11,200mAh battery MicroSD card slot for expandable storage Cons Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 isn't the latest chip Not the lightest tablet to carry around No 5G in the US $1200 at Best Buy



The iPad Pro (M4, 2024) is now out, marking the first time that Apple has used an OLED display on any tablet. It's also got the most powerful processor in any tablet, in the new M4 Apple silicon SoC, and a new stylus to use, the Apple Pencil Pro. If you're looking at the best tablets for your needs, the iPad Pro should be on your list. Not everyone wants to be in the Apple ecosystem, however, and its Android counterpart in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could also suit your needs, both for work and for play. We'll dive into the differences between the two premium slates, so you can decide which one is best.

Specs, price, & availability

Only one has two sizes

The iPad Pro (M4, 2024) was released on May 15. It comes in two sizes; 11-inch or 13-inch. The 11-inch starts from $999, and the 13-inch starts from $1,299. That gets you 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory, and Wi-Fi connectivity. There is also an 8GB/512GB model, while the 1TB and 2TB variants increase the memory to 16GB. All eight models can get optional 5G mid-band connectivity, and the 1TB and 2TB models can opt for nanotexture coating on the screen. Adding these options will drive the cost up significantly, with the top spec coming to $2,599.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra was released on August 11, 2023. It has three variants (all priced at MSRP): 12GB/256GB for $1,199, 12GB/512GB for $1,319, or 16GB/1TB for $1,469. It comes in beige or graphite, and as it's been out for a while, can often be found at significant discounts.

iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System iPadOS 17.5 Battery 11-inch: 31.29Wh, 13-inch: 38.99Wh Ports Thunderbolt/USB4 Display type 11-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 10.9 inches, 16:11 aspect ratio, 2420 x 1668 resolution, 264 PPI, optional nanotexture, 13-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 12.9 inches, 4:3 aspect ratio, 2752 x 2064 resolution at 264 PPI, optional nanotexture Price 11-inch: $999, 13-inch: $1299 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G Cellular Colors Space Black, silver Weight 11-inch Wi-Fi only: 444g, 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 446g, 13-inch Wi-Fi only: 579g, 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 582g IP rating None Dimensions 11-inch: 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3mm, 13-inch: 281.6 x 215.5 x 5.1mm Front Camera 12MP, ultra-wide, f/2.4, Face ID Rear Camera 12MP, f/1.8, wide, AF, LiDAR

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Memory 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System Android 14 Battery 11,200mAh Ports USB-C, microSD Display type 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz - 120Hz Price From $1,200 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Beige, Graphite Weight 1.62 pounds (734.8g) IP rating IP68 Dimensions 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches (326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm) Front Camera Primary: 12MP — Ultra-wide: 12MP Rear Camera 13MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 8MP

Design and display

Two types of OLED battle it out

Close

Both of these tablets use matte aluminum cases and plenty of premium glass. The new iPad Pro is thinner than the previous generation (5.1mm for the 13-inch and 5.3mm for the 11-inch), which shaves weight off the overall tablet. Not that many iPad Pro users will use it handheld, as the front-facing webcam moving to the top bezel when used in landscape mode means this is a tablet for replacing your computer when away from home, used attached to the Magic Keyboard case. It's also sized for getting work done, with a 4:3 effective screen ratio on the 13-inch and a 16:11 ratio on the 11-inch. That means more vertical space for browsing or documents, but media watching will have large black letterboxing at the top and bottom.

The good news about that is the tandem OLED display that Apple used in the iPad Pro this generation has superb handling of black areas, as self-emissive OLED is better in this regard than LCD or Mini-LED. The tandem OLED is so named because it uses two layers of OLED panels to allow the screen to reach a higher brightness, while using lower energy, so there is less chance of burn-in on static images. These panels can reach 1,000 nits for sustained brightness, and 1,600 nits for peak HDR content, significantly higher than any other type of OLED. And the 1TB or 2TB versions can get nanotexture coating on the glass, which removes reflections even under bright lighting conditions.

The Super AMOLED screen on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is roughly a 16:10 display ratio, making it close to the 11-inch iPad Pro in shape, but it's a whopping 14.6 inches diagonally. It's the largest screen on any tablet, but it can only reach 500 nits of sustained brightness and 960 nits of peak HDR brightness. It's a great screen, but it does have a low PWM (pulse width modulation) frequency when the screen is dimmed, which might cause headaches and/or nausea in some users.

Both have stylus pen functionality, with the iPad Pro working best with the Apple Pencil and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra using the S Pen. The S Pen is included with the Galaxy Tab, while iPad Pro users will have to purchase their Apple Pencil separately. The digitizer that picks up the pen input is good on both devices, whether you are handwriting, sketching, or painting.

While the front-facing camera on the iPad Pro was moved to the longer edge, the ultrawide sensor from the back cluster is gone. There is only the normal wide sensor and the LiDAR scanner now, but we have to wonder if anyone actually used the ultrawide sensor. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 13MP wide camera and an 8MP ultrawide, although the huge screen of the tablet will make taking normal photographs tricky at best. The wide plus ultrawide dual 12MP front-facing cameras are useful for video calls, and are on the long edge.

Winner: iPad Pro (M4, 2024). The new tandem OLED displays used in the iPad Pro outshine the AMOLED used in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It's significantly brighter, has less chance of burn-in, and the taller screen ratio means it's better for productivity.

Power, performance, and battery life

Both use Arm processors

The iPad Pro skipped a generation of chips, with the Apple M4 SoC being used to power the tablet. That's the first time the newest M-chip was used in the iPad range before it was used in a MacBook, and it's a beast. The M4 is built on 3nm architecture, has 28 billion transistors, and either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, depending on which storage tier you opt for. This is the most powerful Arm-based mobile chip on the market today, and strides ahead of the Qualcomm SoC used in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Our review found that "there was nothing I could throw at it to slow it down," which is high praise for the low-power limit used on iPads. It's also more efficient than the M2 used in the previous iPad Pro, getting 4-4.5 hours of gaming on a single charge, while it could easily outpace a 13-hour flight while watching videos.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of memory, depending on the storage tier. It's still fast, and you might not notice any slowdowns depending on the things you use your tablet for. However, it is outperformed by the Apple M2 chip, and the M4 used in the new iPad Pro is up to two times as fast. If you're doing video editing, digital painting, or gaming, the iPad Pro will chew through any task before it. The battery life on the Tab S9 Ultra is also lower, with our conservative estimates putting it at 10 hours when watching movies. Note also that it's on a display that can't reach the brightness levels of the iPad Pro, which underlines how efficient the M4 chip really is.

Winner: iPad Pro. The combination of the most powerful mobile chip in the Apple M4 and how power-efficient it is, wins readily against the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which uses a significantly slower, older SoC.

Operating system and apps

Do you prefer iPadOS or Android?

Ah, the perennial question over whether a tablet can replace a "proper" computer. The iPad Pro has gotten much closer to answering this in recent years, as iPadOS has gained major progress on how it handles multitasking. The Stage Manager feature makes it easy to have multiple apps open as floating windows, like on macOS or a Windows computer, and the power of the M4 chip means no slowdowns while doing so. The file management system, long a bone of contention with users, has improved substantially in recent updates and, while it isn't as fully featured as a desktop OS, is perfectly functional for getting work done.

And the App Store for iPadOS is full of pro-level apps for creative professionals, like Final Cut Pro, which got a new Live Multicam feature on this iPad Pro that can connect to the feeds from four iOS cameras. These feeds can be controlled and previewed in real time, and the footage syncs up once recording is over so that editing can start straight away. Exporting the final video takes significantly less time than on Android tablets, or even on Intel-based laptops.

Sketching on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung's OneUI system goes a long way to making the Tab S9 Ultra great at multitasking. With so many Android apps not optimized for larger screens, OneUI fixes this by allowing apps to open in floating windows, or in split-screen if you need the larger view. It's very close to a desktop experience, and the 14.6-inch screen means you can use more apps at once. Android doesn't have the depth of pro-focused apps, however, so it's missing specific powerful apps, mainly in photo and video editing fields.

Winner: Tie (mostly). Both of these tablet operating systems handle multitasking in similar ways, so it really comes down to preference. iPadOS does have more pro-focused apps though, so if you need a tablet that can excel at both work and play, that's the one to pick up.

iPad Pro (M4, 2024) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Not so different, really

Both the iPad Pro (M4, 2024) and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are premium, large-screen slates with enough power for digital creators, movie fans, and digital nomads. There's a lot of common ground between the two tablets, with both using OLED displays, lots of stylish aluminum in the casing, and stylus pen support. That said, the iPad Pro comes in two sizes, 11 inches and 13 inches, has a significantly brighter display, and somewhere around twice the processing power of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It also lives in an ecosystem full of creator-focused apps and features, like Final Cut Pro with its new Live Multicam function, GarageBand, the Affinity suite, and more. It just makes more sense to creators, but it's also a better device for watching movies or playing games on.

While the iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet for any task, not everyone wants to use iPadOS. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a capable Android alternative, with a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display that is S Pen capable for sketching, painting, and writing. The display is its best feature, and possibly the biggest drawback as well, as it's too large to comfortably hand-hold for most tasks. Still, it's got a powerful chip, well-thought-out multitasking features, and easier file management than the iPad.