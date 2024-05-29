iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Apple's latest iPad Pro features the brand's all-new M4 chip, a seriously impressive OLED display, and enough performance to handle the most demanding possible applications. If you're looking for the best Apple tablet out there, that's the iPad Pro, and the M4 version is the best its ever been. Pros M4 chip Gorgeous OLED display Premium performance Cons Expensive $999 at Apple (11 inches) $1299 at Apple (13 inches)

When looking for a great tablet, you'll have to decide between an iPad and an Android tablet, which can quickly become a hard choice, especially now that Apple's all-new iPad Pro is here. But should you opt for a premium Android device, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, instead?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate iPad Pro vs Galaxy Tab S9 Plus comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Expensive tablets everywhere

The iPad Pro is available at a variety of retailers, and pricing starts off at $999, going up to well above $2000. It's a big range in price, but if you're looking for the larger 13-inch model and a healthy chunk of storage, definitely expect to pay much more than the asking price.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and pricing kicks off at $1000. If you'd like a full 512GB of storage, that price will go up to $1120. However, there's a limited number of different configurations up for sale, especially as compared to iPad Pro.



iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB 256GB or 512GB, microSD up to 1TB Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 12GB Operating System iPadOS 17.5 Android 13.0 Battery 11-inch: 31.29Wh, 13-inch: 38.99Wh 10,090 mAh Ports Thunderbolt/USB4 USB-C, microSD Display type 11-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 10.9 inches, 16:11 aspect ratio, 2420 x 1668 resolution, 264 PPI, optional nanotexture, 13-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 12.9 inches, 4:3 aspect ratio, 2752 x 2064 resolution at 264 PPI, optional nanotexture 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G Cellular 5G, LTE,Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 Colors Space Black, silver Beige, Graphite Weight 11-inch Wi-Fi only: 444g, 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 446g, 13-inch Wi-Fi only: 579g, 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 582g 1.28 lbs (Wi-Fi), 1.29 lbs (5G) Front Camera 12MP, ultra-wide, f/2.4, Face ID 12MP UW Rear Camera 12MP, f/1.8, wide, AF, LiDAR 13MP AF + 8MP UW,

Design and display

Tandem OLED impresses

In general, we're looking at two sleek, premium rectangles, either way. Both feel well-built, solid, and clean, while neither come in especially bold colors. There aren't any particularly standout design elements here, but there's nothing to complain about, either.

While there are some very slight differences in weight and size between the two, they're largely a match. Although, naturally, the 11-inch iPad Pro is smaller and lighter than its bigger brother as well as the larger 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Nonetheless, they're all still quite portable.

Display-wise, these are some impressive tablets. The iPad Pro has a 120Hz Tandem OLED display with a 264ppi resolution, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 266ppi resolution. Though, the iPad Pro can reach up to a blinding 1600 nits of peak brightness whereas the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus caps out around 1000 nits, giving the iPad Pro a slight edge.

Simply put, there's a lot of overlap between these two tablets in design, dimensions, and weight, but thanks to a brighter overall display, the iPad Pro manages to edge out the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Though, we reckon you probably won't be disappointed by how the S9 Plus looks.

Winner: iPad Pro (M4)

Hardware and performance

Apple's M4 chip is the king of kings

On the inside, these tablets have some significant differences between them.

Apple's iPad Pro has the brand's all-new, impressively powerful M4 chip and up to 16GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 12GB of RAM. While the Snapdragon is no slouch, when it released it fell short of Apple's M2, so two generations later, the gap between the two in terms of power is quite meaningful, to say nothing of the extra RAM.

The iPad Pro is likely the most powerful tablet there is right now. Naturally, if you need as much power as you can get, the easy answer here is the iPad. That said, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 won't have any trouble multitasking, running a variety of apps, or even gaming. Just don't expect the same level of performance from the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus you'd be able to get out of Apple's iPad Pro.

With cameras, the iPad has a 12MP Wide rear-facing camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide TrueDepth camera. Interestingly, Apple removed the rear-facing Ultra Wide camera this time around. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has a 13MP AF and 8MP Ultra Wide rear-facing camera system, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera. The lack of an Ultra Wide lens on the iPad Pro does sting here.

Another point worth noting is that the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus includes an S Pen, while you'll have to pay extra for an Apple Pencil if you're looking for that functionality out of the iPad, which doesn't feel great considering the iPad is already the more expensive option. Though, up to an extra $129 likely isn't the end of the world on a tablet that can cost nearly $3000, to be fair.

All things considered, the iPad Pro is just the more powerful tablet by a solid margin. The Galaxy Tab may offer up an Ultra Wide lens, but the camera system on a tablet has never really been a major selling point for this class of device. If you want the best performance, go with the iPad.

Winner: iPad Pro (M4)

Battery life

Hard to complain

We haven't had a chance to review the Galaxy Ta, though we have reviewed the iPad Pro.

In our experience with battery life on the iPad Pro, we'd guess that the iPad Pro won't have much trouble lasting for 13 hours watching videos, while you can definitely expect less if you're pushing your tablet hard when gaming or doing some serious video editing. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, which has a similarly-sized battery, we expected around 10 hours of average use.

Neither tablet here is a disappointment when it comes to battery life, but iPad Pro certainly impresses, edging ahead of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, though not by the widest of margins.

Winner: iPad Pro (M4)

Overall winner: iPad Pro (M4)

The best there is, if you can afford one

Unsurprisingly, the iPad Pro is our overall winner. It's a newer tablet and the flagship device of its generation (as opposed to the S9 Plus vs the S9 Ultra), and that adds up to major performance gains over the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, even if that impressive performance comes at a cost.

That being said, if you prefer Android or don't need an almost excessive level of power in your tablet, there's certainly nothing wrong with saving some cash and opting for a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which is a powerful machine in its own right, even if it's not the most powerful.