iPad Pro (M4, 2024) $849 $999 Save $150 The 2024 iPad Pro comes with an all-new OLED display along with the new Apple M4 chip, delivering up to twice the performance of its predecessor. $849 at Amazon

There are a lot of great tablets on the market. But if you want one that's really going to be able to handle all that you can throw at it, then Apple's iPad Pro is going to be the one. The iPad Pro series has always delivered, and the latest M4 models take things even further with more refinements than ever before. And while the 11-inch model is usually priced at $999, you can now score an impressive discount that takes $150 off, dropping it down to its lowest price at $849.

What's great about the iPad Pro?