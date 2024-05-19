iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Apple’s new top-tier tablet The M4 iPad Pro brings an upgraded SoC and display to Apple’s premium tablet line. However, it also brings a nominal increase in cost. We'll be comparing it to its predecessor to truly determine its worth. Pros Utra-powerful M4 SoC Vibrant Tandem OLED display Great battery life Cons Higher price tag No more rear dual-camera system $999 at Apple (11 inches)

Although Apple’s M2 iPad Pro was already one of the best tablets outright, the new M4 iPad Pro has raised the bar with yet another new SoC that few were expecting. But while this new tablet represents the top performance tier for Apple products, it is also Apple’s most expensive tablet to date. This begs two key questions.

First, is the M4 iPad Pro worth the higher price tag when the M2 iPad Pro is already so powerful? Second, are its upgrades substantial enough that current owners of the M2 iPad Pro might consider upgrading? We will answer these crucial questions by comparing the specs of these two tablets to determine which best suits your particular needs. So, let’s look at the design, display, software, performance, battery, and camera of these two iPad Pros to determine which is the better purchase. But first, let’s talk price.

Price, availability, and specs



iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Apple iPad Pro M2 Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System iPadOS 17.5 iPadOS 16.6 Ports Thunderbolt/USB4 Thunderbolt/USB4 Price 11-inch: $999, 13-inch: $1299 11-inch: $799, 12.9-inch: $1099 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G Cellular Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G Cellular Colors Space Black, silver Space Gray, silver Weight 11-inch Wi-Fi only: 444g, 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 446g, 13-inch Wi-Fi only: 579g, 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 582g 11-inch Wi-Fi only: 466g, 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 470g, 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only: 682g, 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 685g IP rating None None SoC Apple M4 Apple M2 Dimensions 11-inch: 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3mm, 13-inch: 281.6 x 215.5 x 5.1mm 11-inch: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm, 12.9-inch: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm Display type 11-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 10.9 inches, 16:11 aspect ratio, 2420 x 1668 resolution, 264 PPI, optional nanotexture, 13-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 12.9 inches, 4:3 aspect ratio, 2752 x 2064 resolution at 264 PPI, optional nanotexture 11-inch: IPS LCD, 120Hz; 12.9-inch: Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, 120Hz Battery 11-inch: 31.29Wh, 13-inch: 38.99Wh 11-inch: 7538mAh, 12.9-inch: 10758mAh Front Camera 12MP, f/1.8, wide, AF, LiDAR 12MP, f/2.4, ultra-wide, Face ID Rear Camera 12MP, ultra-wide, f/2.4, Face ID 12MP, f/1.8, wide, 10MP, f/2.4, ultra-wide, AF, LiDAR scanner Charging speed 20W 20W

Design

The M4 iPad Pro is slimmer and lighter

The core aesthetics and features of the iPad Pro remain largely unchanged with the new M4 version. However, both models of the M4 iPad Pro are slimmer and lighter than their predecessors, making them the more attractive option for on-the-go use.

The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is 9.83 x 6.99 x 0.21 inches and 0.98 pounds, while the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches and 1.04 pounds. Similarly, the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is 11.09 x 8.48 x 0.20 inches and 1.28 pounds, while the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches and 1.5 pounds. These differences may seem minor, but this makes the M4 iPad Pro thinner than an iPod Nano. Plus, a smaller form factor helps offset the added bulk of key accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard and a case.

One last difference between the M4 and M2 versions of the iPad Pro is the color options. The newer model is available in Space Black and Silver colorways, while the older model is available in several more colorways (specifically for the 11-inch version). We doubt this change will compel prospective buyers in one way or another. Still, it perfectly underscores just how little the core design of the iPad Pro changes from generation to generation.

Winner: iPad Pro M4

Display

The M4 iPad Pro brings OLED brilliance

At long last, Apple has finally released an iPad Pro with an OLED display. The M4 iPad Pro’s new so-called Ultra Retina XDR Display uses a technology known as tandem OLED to deliver higher maximum brightness and color accuracy than ever before. It has Wide color (P3) and True Tone support, enhanced by a max SDR brightness of 1000 nits. It also has plenty of detail thanks to its 2752x2064 resolution at 264 ppi. On paper, this is a clear win for the M4 iPad Pro, but in practice, the M2 iPad Pro still has a fairly respectable display.

The Liquid Retina XDR display in the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is still quite close regarding color recreation and detail to the new Ultra Retina XDR Display. It is built on a mini-LED panel with a 2732x2048 resolution at 264 ppi. It also has Wide color (P3) and True Tone support, but only supports a max SDR brightness of 600 nits. So, side-by-side, the difference isn’t as stark as you might expect.

However, the difference becomes far more apparent when you compare the 11-inch versions of these two tablets. The 11-inch M2 iPad Pro has a standard Liquid Retina display that does not support HDR, while the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro looks just as good as its 13-inch counterpart. However, while the actual difference in quality varies, there is no doubt that the M4 iPad Pro has the better display.

Winner: iPad Pro M4

Software

Both tablets can run the latest OS

Considering that these tablets came out 18 months apart, there is no meaningful difference in their software support capabilities. That’s because Apple typically supports iPad OS upgrades for about six years. Assuming this holds true for both the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Pro, their software support will likely end with the same core OS release.

The M4 iPad Pro ships with iPadOS 17.5 preinstalled, while the M2 iPad Pro ships with iPadOS 16.6. Again, both can upgrade to the forthcoming iPadOS 18 as soon as it is available, so this is not really a factor on which you should base any purchasing decisions. That said, we’ll call the iPad Pro M4 the winner here since it ships with a later version and thus requires fewer updates.

Winner: iPad Pro M4

Performance

The M4 iPad Pro flexes harder than it needs to

When it comes to performance, the M4 iPad Pro has a clear advantage over the M2 iPad Pro because of its state-of-the-art silicon. The M4 now features a maximum of 10 computing cores, while the M2 maxes out at eight. According to Apple, the M4’s CPU is up to 50 percent faster than the M2, and its GPU is up to 400 percent faster. The M4’s GPU has hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a new media engine offering hardware-accelerated 8K H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW support. On paper, it is the clear winner.

That said, the performance difference between the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Pro will not be particularly noticeable to the average user. Even though Apple skipped over releasing an iPad Pro with its M3 processor, all of its modern M-series SoCs are so fast and powerful that the M4’s performance boost will feel like overkill for anyone not running demanding 3D videogames or transcoding high-resolution video content.

While the M4 iPad Pro is undoubtedly the winner here, we can’t overstate how formidable the M2 iPad Pro remains in the current technological ecosystem. Suffice it to say, you can’t go wrong with either tablet here.

Winner: iPad Pro M4

Battery

Both tablets have superb battery life

Because the M4 iPad Pro is so new, it is tough to properly compare its battery life to that of the M2 iPad Pro. We got great results in our initial review of the M4 iPad Pro, but the first few power cycles of a device rarely tell the full story of its battery. We’ll declare the iPad Pro M4 the winner for now, but there is good reason to believe this category will look more like a tie over time.

That’s because these two devices have batteries of almost the same size. The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 features a 38.99Wh Li-Po battery, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 features a 40.88Wh Li-Po battery. Consequently, Apple estimates that both devices will net a comparable 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi (or watching videos) from a single charge.

If the M4 iPad Pro continues to deliver an impressive 4-5% battery drain per hour of light productivity work, it will win this category squarely. But until we can test this device more thoroughly, this victory is based on the slimmest of margins.

Winner: iPad Pro M4

Camera

The M2 iPad Pro retains rear dual-camera excellence

Surprisingly, the M4 iPad Pro’s camera system is the one thing that Apple actually downgraded. The biggest change comes in the rear camera, which removes the 10MP ultrawide camera from the M2 iPad Pro’s dual-camera setup. Instead, the M4 iPad Pro only has a standard-width 12MP rear camera. On the plus side, it still has the same front-facing ultrawide 12MP camera, now in a more convenient location at the center top edge of the tablet. But unless you highly value this camera reposition, the M2 iPad Pro has a superior camera system.

This difference might discourage some photography and videography enthusiasts from upgrading, but we don’t see it as a particularly compelling reason to pick one tablet over the other. After all, the M4 iPad Pro still takes excellent photos and videos without the ultrawide rear camera. But that doesn’t change the fact that the M2 iPad Pro has better hardware. As the older device, it needs to take every win it can get to remain relevant.

Winner: iPad Pro M2

Which is right for you?

Considering how closely these two devices compare in key categories like design, display, software, performance, battery, and camera, there is no easy answer when it comes to picking an outright winner. The M4 iPad Pro obviously has superior specs, but it is so much overkill that the M2 iPad Pro represents the better price value.

That means either option is a viable choice, depending on whether you prioritize performance or price. That said, we’re giving the win to the M4 iPad Pro since you likely wouldn’t be considering an iPad Pro in the first place unless you cared about that extra horsepower.

iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Editor's choice Without a doubt, the M4 iPad Pro is the new king of the iPadOS ecosystem. Its powerful new processor and gorgeous Tandem OLED display put it leagues above the competition and make it well worth the price tag for power users.

With that in mind, it is important to note that the M2 iPad Pro is still a great option for those who don’t need top-tier performance. Those who already own one should not feel compelled to upgrade to the M4, especially since Apple is on track to release an even more jaw-dropping M5 processor in a year or two. The fact that it is lighter on the pocketbook makes it an appealing alternative to the M4 iPad Pro. If you can find one on sale, even better.