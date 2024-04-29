Key Takeaways Apple is gearing up to debut its own AI-focused M4 chip, set to revolutionize iPad Pro and future Apple products.

The new M4 chip will position Apple as a major player in the AI hardware industry, enhancing its competitive edge.

By unveiling the M4 chip during the "Let Loose" event, Apple aims to showcase its cutting-edge AI capabilities to the tech world.

With artificial intelligence taking over the tech world by storm, we're seeing a flurry of computer manufacturers pushing to create the "first true AI device" in their range. We saw Microsoft take to the stage in December 2023, when it declared the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 would be its first-ever AI PCs. Now, Apple is planning to throw its own hat into the ring with its own M4 chip, which sources state will have a huge emphasis on AI-based processing.

Related iPadOS 18: Everything we're expecting The first official iPadOS 18 preview is just a few months away!

Apple's new iPad Pro will mark the beginning of its AI ventures

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is planning big with its new M4 chip. After the rise of AI hardware, the tech giant diverted its attention to releasing the new chip as a powerhouse in artificial intelligence processing. It's thought that the company is planning to add the new M4 chip to its upcoming iPad Pro release. The best bit is that you might see the M4 announced sooner than you may think; Apple is planning to discuss the iPad Pro during its "Let Loose" event, which would be the perfect time for it to show off the new device's AI capabilities.

It's not going to be a one-off product, either. As Mark Gurman from Bloomberg puts it:

I’m hearing there is a strong possibility that the chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, not the M3. Better yet, I believe Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device — and that it will tout each new product from then on as an AI device. This, of course, is all in response to the AI craze that has swept the tech industry over the last couple years.

Apple fires back after recent Snapdragon X reveals

Apple's plans to push for M4 come at a good time; not just because it wants to capitalize on the AI trend, but because the recent Snapdragon X reveals have shown that it'll be more than capable of keeping up with the M3 that's used in current MacBooks. As such, with this new development, Apple will have re-solidified its lead in the competition.