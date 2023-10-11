As you may have heard, Amazon Prime Day deals are back, and so are the major discounts on Apple products. If you've been eyeing some of Apple's premium tablets, then today's your lucky day. You have a few more hours to save big on a new iPad, as the shopping event is ending soon. Today's limited-time deals include the iPad Air 5, iPad Mini 6, iPad 10, and iPad 9.

iPad Air 5 deal

Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $599 Save $99 The iPad Air 5 offers the mighty M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, and iPadOS 17 support to be the best tablet for most people. You can save $99 if you claim a unit on Prime Day. $500 at Amazon

I've been using the iPad Air 5 since its launch, and this tablet is quite a Pro at what it does. Despite it carrying the Air nomenclature, it's actually powered by the M1 Mac chip and iPadOS 17. This enables you to utilize some of the exclusive features available on Apple M-powered tablets, such as the advanced multitasking with external display support.

The iPad Air 5 offers a 10.9-inch display, Apple Pencil 2 support for professional illustration, Touch ID for authentication, and more. Notably, it has adopted the newer iPad chassis, featuring a USB-C port and slim bezels with no physical Home button. Consequently, this iPad is future-proof, as it is pretty much up to date from the inside out. So, for $500, you're investing in a multifunctional device that you can rely on for studies, work, reading, typing, doodling, mobile gaming, and consuming digital goods. Save $99 now before this last-minute Prime Day deal expires!

iPad Mini 6 deal

Apple iPad Mini 6 $400 $499 Save $99 The iPad Mini 6 is the best small tablet ever made. It combines the very best of the larger iPads with the portable form factor missing in the rest of the iPad range. You can buy a unit for $99 less during Prime Day. $400 at Amazon

If you're seeking some of Apple's latest technology in the tablet department but find the iPad Air 5 too big, then you have another option. The iPad Mini 6 is another solid offering from the company that caters to those looking for a portable tablet. While it misses out on the M1 chip, you still get the recent A15 Bionic processor, along with iPadOS 17 support.

For just $400, the iPad Mini 6 offers Apple Pencil 2 support, an 8.3-inch display, USB-C port, slim bezels with no physical Home button, and more. During Prime Day, you can save $99, making this tablet a very tempting option for those who prefer smaller devices. So make sure to grab one before this deal expires.

iPad 10 deal

Apple iPad 10 $399 $449 Save $50 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul and offers four bold colors. It also packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil (1st Gen). You can own a unit for $50 less on Prime Day. $399 at Amazon

If you have the same $400 budget but the iPad Mini is too small for your liking, then the iPad 10 is the one to go for. It offers a similar, futuristic design with slim bezels and no physical Home button, in addition to the decent A14 Bionic chipset. You get to utilize the Apple Pencil 1, a 10.9-inch display, USB-C port, iPadOS 17, Touch ID, and much more.

If you don't mind the smaller size, we advise you to buy the iPad Mini 6, as most of its internals are superior. However, the iPad 10 is still an excellent option for those who need a large screen. If you buy a unit during Prime Day, you can save $50 and pick between four vibrant colorways.

iPad 9 deal

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 With the powerful A13 chip, the iPad 9 packs in quite a performance. Plus, you get a 10-hour battery life to keep that performance up for almost a day's use. Score a unit for $80 less before this limited-time Prime Day deal expires. $249 at Amazon

If your budget is quite limited, then you still have an option, thanks to this limited-time Prime Day deal. You can own a brand-new iPad 9 for just $249 if you act fast. That's $80 less than its usual cost. While the iPad 9 isn't the latest and greatest from Apple, it still features some decent specifications, including iPadOS 17 support, Touch ID, a 10.2-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil 1 support, and more. It's the perfect pick for those who want to spend no more than $249 on a new Apple tablet that will likely last for years to come.