Apple's iPads are some of the best tablets that you can buy. Not only do you get a fantastic hardware experience, but you also get excellent software support too. While investing in an iPad can be expensive, there are ways to get great deals on these products if you know where to look.

With that said, we've managed to find some excellent promotions on some of our favorite iPads, which means, for a limited time, you can save up to $300. Not only do you have the option of going with the top-end iPad Pro, but you can also go for something affordable as well, with iPads coming in as low as $250. So get these deals while you can because they won't last long.

Apple iPad Pro 11

The iPad Pro is the tablet you want to get if you're looking for something that can replace your laptop. Not only is this model powered by Apple's M-series chip, it also comes with a fantastic high-resolution display that offers a refresh rate up to 120Hz. Furthermore, you're going to get a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, which is great for charging and accessories. Right now, you can save $200 off for a limited time, which makes it the perfect time to buy.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $599 $799 Save $200 A fantastic tablet that offers lots of power and an excellent display. You can now grab this tablet for just $599, which is $200 off its original retail price. $599 at Best Buy $799 at Best Buy (512GB model)

Apple iPad 10

The iPad 10 is a great option if you're looking for something that's sleek and powerful. Not only does it have a fantastic look, but it also comes with plenty of power as well, thanks to Apple's A14 chip. You can also bundle this tablet with a keyboard or stylus to take productivity to another level. Right now, you can score this tablet for its lowest price to date, coming in at just $299 for a limited time.

Apple iPad 10 $299 $349 Save $50 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul and offers four bold colors. It also packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1 and USB-C. $299 at Amazon

