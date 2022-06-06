The iPad finally gets the Weather app and experiences we’ve been waiting for

During its WWDC 2022 keynote today, Apple finally confirmed that the Weather app will make its way to iPads with iPadOS 16. The app will feature a customizable layout to help you stay up to date on the weather-related information most pertinent to you. In addition, Apple also announced that it is also rolling out WeatherKit for developers, which will help them integrate weather information into their iPad apps.

According to Apple, the new Weather app for iPad takes full advantage of the large display and lets users see the most important weather information with just a tap. The app will also allow you to explore maps to check precipitation, air quality, and temperature. It will also notify users when a severe weather alert is issued in their area and help them check the air quality using a color-coded scale.

Along with the Weather app for iPad, iOS 16 brings several other changes. It’s arguably one of the biggest software updates from Apple this year, offering a plethora of new productivity features, like a real-time collaboration space called Freeform, new smart tools for the Mail app, and a couple of collaboration and security features for Safari. Furthermore, iPad OS 16 brings new ways to share media and connect with friends in the Messages app, a new iCloud Shared Photo Library to help you share photos seamlessly and automatically with up to six family members, and updates for Live Text and Visual Look Up features.

iPadOS 16 also brings new features for professionals with demanding workloads, like Reference Mode. The Reference Mode enables the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display to match the color requirements in workflows like review and approve, color grading, and compositing. The Display Zoom feature also gets a minor update, allowing users to increase the display’s pixel density so they can view more in their apps. Lastly, iPad OS 16 brings powerful multitasking with Stage Manager, full external display support, and a few other minor changes. Stay tuned to our coverage for a hands-on preview of iPad OS 16 to learn more about these features.