Apple releases iPadOS 16.1 developer beta 1, confirms delayed launch

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major updates to the company’s operating systems come packed with visual changes and notable features. For example, the iPhone Lock Screen got a complete overhaul. Meanwhile, M1 iPads gained support for resizable app windows. Finally, the Mac got more streamlined with an iPadOS-inspired user interface.

The Cupertino overlord has been beta testing these versions with developers and enthusiasts for months now. However, it seems like iPadOS 16, just like macOS Ventura, won’t be ready for the public when iOS 16 launches. Apple will instead skip iPadOS 16.0 and release iPadOS 16.1 to everyone in October. In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple states:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.

Right now, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 is available to registered developers as an over-the-air update. Those enrolled in the public beta program can expect to see it within the next 24 hours or so. It’s still unclear if the first beta introduces any significant changes or not. However, we don’t expect it to. Considering Apple is still dealing with the instabilities of version 16.0, it likely won’t start introducing bigger changes until later betas.

Typically, Apple releases the major version updates of iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS in September. macOS typically follows a month or two later. As iPadOS has started to gain more advanced features — such as Stage Manager — it has become hard for the company to smoothen out its bugs during the same time frame. Ultimately, it’s better for the end user to receive a late (yet stable) update than deal with a buggy, premature release.

Are you running iPadOS 16 beta? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: TechCrunch