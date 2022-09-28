Latest iPadOS 16.1 beta brings Stage Manager support to older iPad Pro models

Although there are many new features in iPadOS 16, Stage Manager is perhaps the most important and interesting, as it brings a new multitasking system, allowing for a more productive and layered experience. The feature is quite powerful and will even include external display support, as long as the iPad is equipped with an Apple M1 chip. Now, with the latest iPadOS 16 developer beta, Stage Manager is being expanded to work with other iPad models like the older 11-inch iPad Pro and also the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as long as it’s a third-generation or newer.

While this is exciting news, there is one caveat, which is older iPad Pro models will not offer support for Stage Manager on an external display. Furthermore, Apple states that for those with third and fourth-generation iPad Pros, the feature will work in a reduced capacity, only allowing support for up to four apps on a single screen instead of the eight apps that can be run on M1 iPad models. As to why this feature is now rolling out when initially it was said it couldn’t deliver the right experience to older iPads, Apple had this to say:

“Delivering this multi-display support is only possible with the full power of M1-based iPads. Customers with iPad Pro 3rd and 4th generation have expressed strong interest in being able to experience Stage Manager on their iPads. In response, our teams have worked hard to find a way to deliver a single-screen version for these systems, with support for up to four live apps on the iPad screen at once.”

Back in June during WWDC22, Apple announced iPadOS 16, alongside iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iPadOS 16 was originally slated to be released alongside iOS 16 but was later delayed. The Cupertino giant stated that the reason for the delay was that it was an “especially big year for iPadOS” and that it had the ability to deliver the software “on its own schedule.” While it didn’t come out and say it, early reports indicated that the delay was caused in part due to its complex Stage Manager feature. Although external display support on M1 iPads for Stage Manager had been present since the first developer beta, Apple has removed the feature in the latest beta update. It plans to restore it with a software update sometime later this year. The public release of iPadOS 16 is scheduled to arrive sometime in October.

