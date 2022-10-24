Apple seeded the first iPadOS 16 developer beta back in June, following WWDC22's main keynote. The reveal was made along with that of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. This major upgrade to the iPad operating system introduces plenty of handy features. These include some advanced multitasking and productivity features that take compatible iPads to the next level. For example, users get to use multiple, resizable app windows at once on supported iPad Pro and iPad Air models. That's not to mention the new collaboration tools and boosted Messages and Mail apps. If you aren't a beta tester and have been anticipating the public launch of the stable iPadOS version, then the wait is over. iPadOS 16.1 is now available to all users around the globe

As the official iPadOS 16.1 changelog reveals, this update introduces plenty of highly anticipated features, such as Stage Manager. Apart from that, users get to utilize the iCloud Shared Photo Library, a dedicated Weather app, and enhanced Messages and Mail apps. The aforementioned apps now support Undo Send, allowing users to correct their errors for a limited time period. In Messages, users also get to edit freshly sent iMessages. That's not to mention the new Collaboration API, the redesigned Home app with Matter support, and other system-level improvements.

To download iPadOS 16.1 on your compatible iPad, launch the Settings app, click on General, then tap Software Update, and finally click Download and Install.

What is your favorite iPadOS 16.1 feature, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.