Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple launched iPadOS 16 publicly back in October. Expectedly, though, that release missed out on some features that the company previewed during WWDC22. For example, external display support and the Apple Freeform app didn't ship as part of the initial version. This is why minor version updates exist — to fill these gaps, deliver missing features, and fix some of the newly-introduced bugs and glitches. iPadOS 16.2 is no different. The company had been testing this minor version bump with enthusiasts and developers for many weeks. Now, this version has become available as a stable build to iPad users around the globe, introducing the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, end-to-end encryption to more iCloud data types, AirDrop limits, and much more in the process.

As the full changelog above reflects, iPadOS 16.2 is a major update in terms of new feature introductions. Users running this version can finally take advantage of the Freeform app, which Apple teased back in June. Through this application, you get to collaborate with other people to brainstorm ideas and express them on infinite whiteboards. The app supports doodling, text, media and other file types, etc. Expectedly, Freeform supports iCloud Sync, allowing you to resume working on your projects through any of your connected iDevices.

Apart from Freeform, iPadOS 16.2 includes the all-new Apple Music Sing feature. This addition allows subscribers to turn the Music app into a karaoke machine by controlling the vocals' volume and getting access to a precise, beat-by-beat lyrics view. And speaking of Apple services, iPadOS 16.2 brings end-to-end encryption to even more iCloud data types. These now include device backups, notes, photos, and more.

Moving on, iPadOS 16.2 also limits AirDrop's Everyone visibility to 10 minutes at a time. The privacy setting then automatically reverts to Contacts Only. AirDrop limits aside, this update includes several other improvements across the operating system — which you can read about in the full changelog provided above.

Which iPadOS 16.2 feature is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.