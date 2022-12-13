iPadOS 16.2 is now available as a stable release to iPad users around the world. It introduces the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, and other features.

Apple launched iPadOS 16 publicly back in October. Expectedly, though, that release missed out on some features that the company previewed during WWDC22. For example, external display support and the Apple Freeform app didn't ship as part of the initial version. This is why minor version updates exist — to fill these gaps, deliver missing features, and fix some of the newly-introduced bugs and glitches. iPadOS 16.2 is no different. The company had been testing this minor version bump with enthusiasts and developers for many weeks. Now, this version has become available as a stable build to iPad users around the globe, introducing the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, end-to-end encryption to more iCloud data types, AirDrop limits, and much more in the process.

iPadOS 16.2 Changelog Freeform Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger or Apple Pencil Stage Manager External display support with resolutions up to 6K available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Air (5th generation)

Drag and drop files and windows from your compatible device to your connected display, and vice versa

Support for using up to 4 apps on the iPad display and 4 on the external display Apple Music Sing A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music

Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music Advanced Data Protection for iCloud New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud Game Center SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen Home Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Tracking Notifications alert you if an AirTag separated from its owner is nearby and has recently played a chime to indicate it is moving

Turn Off Hide IP Address enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Fixes an issue that may cause Multi-Touch gestures to become unresponsive while using the Zoom accessibility feature READ MORE

As the full changelog above reflects, iPadOS 16.2 is a major update in terms of new feature introductions. Users running this version can finally take advantage of the Freeform app, which Apple teased back in June. Through this application, you get to collaborate with other people to brainstorm ideas and express them on infinite whiteboards. The app supports doodling, text, media and other file types, etc. Expectedly, Freeform supports iCloud Sync, allowing you to resume working on your projects through any of your connected iDevices.

Apart from Freeform, iPadOS 16.2 includes the all-new Apple Music Sing feature. This addition allows subscribers to turn the Music app into a karaoke machine by controlling the vocals' volume and getting access to a precise, beat-by-beat lyrics view. And speaking of Apple services, iPadOS 16.2 brings end-to-end encryption to even more iCloud data types. These now include device backups, notes, photos, and more.

Moving on, iPadOS 16.2 also limits AirDrop's Everyone visibility to 10 minutes at a time. The privacy setting then automatically reverts to Contacts Only. AirDrop limits aside, this update includes several other improvements across the operating system — which you can read about in the full changelog provided above.

