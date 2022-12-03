From multi-user support to more Apple Watch integrations, here are seven things we'd love to see in the next iPadOS update.

When people buy a new device from today's popular manufacturers, they expect several years of software support. These software updates not only fix bugs and patch security vulnerabilities but also bring new features to the table. The visual changes and handy additions also help users get over the stagnation of using their phones, tablets, or computers every day. We naturally get bored with repetitive visuals and system behavior. An update on a system level can freshen up the experience.

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 earlier this year, and it's time to move on. We're already anticipating iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 — despite their first betas being months away — and now we're looking at iPadOS 17. Here are seven things we're looking for in the next iteration of the tablet's OS.

Multi-user support

The great iPhone maker markets the iPad as a laptop replacement, but most people won't throw away their mighty Macs while the decent iPad is still in its current form. Yes, the iPad is arguably the best tablet out there in terms of optimized app availability and features, but that doesn't make for a laptop replacement for a lot of people due to a few missing features.

One long overdue iPad feature is multi-user support. A laptop is often shared between multiple people, and being constrained to a single user account limits the iPad's potential at becoming a PC replacement. Macs, HomePods, and Apple TVs have already implemented multi-user support, and we only hope Apple adopts this feature with iPadOS 17.

Funnily, enough, Apple already allows users to create multiple user profiles on school iPads. The company would only need to unlock this handy tool on non-education iPads. Considering that the backend architecture is already available, it shouldn't require Apple a crazy amount of resources to deploy it universally as part of iPadOS 17.

Lock Screen overhaul

Arguably the biggest iOS 16 highlight is the customizable Lock Screen. If you've missed the news, users can now add advanced personalizations to this part of iOS, including the ability to change the time's typeface, color, and language. That's in addition to being able to insert handy widgets and create different wallpapers from scratch. Meanwhile, the iPadOS 16 Lock Screen received — drum roll, please — nothing.

Oddly enough, it was possible to take advantage of the new iOS 16 Lock Screen customizations during the early iPadOS 16 beta stages. Apple then disabled them as it continued to stabilize the OS.

We want to see these personalization options in iPadOS 17 in addition to iPad-exclusive goods. The company could leave the Control Center toggle visible, for example, to save users from needing to do an additional swipe. Apple could also introduce larger, iPad-only widgets that feature more detailed information and take advantage of the wide and wasted space.

Richer Home Screen

Similar to the Lock Screen, the iPad Home Screen also needs a paint job. Apple has already started allowing us to place widgets on the Home Screen, but that's not enough. For the iPad to become a laptop replacement, it should at least have a more flexible Home Screen.

For example, we should be able to place app icons and widgets wherever we want on iPadOS 17. Right now, we're limited to the traditional iOS restriction, which doesn't allow users to have blank spots between apps. Another welcome addition would be the ability to add file icons from the Files app to the Home Screen. This would further familiarize the iPad Home Screen to Mac/PC users.

Notification tweaks

The notification banners on the iPad are outdated. They're unnecessarily long and belong to the pre-iPadOS era, when the iPad was just a stretched iPhone running a zoomed-out version of iOS. On iPadOS 17 I want the iPhone maker to tweak the notification banners in a way that makes more sense on the large iPad display. A potential execution could be shorter banners that pop up from the right side of the screen, similar to those on macOS. Having them descend from the top side in their current form is too out of place.

Apple Pencil fix

I tried using the Apple Pencil 2, but I was annoyed by the lack of system-level gesture support. You can't swipe with an Apple Pencil to switch between apps, go to the Home Screen, or open the Control Center, which means switching between my finger and the pencil every time I am hopping from one application to another. Having Apple Pencil controls sandboxed into a single app at a time is too limiting. Users can't depend on it as a universal stylus that replaces their fingers. I hope Apple revises this decision and removes these software shackles on iPadOS 17.

AirPlay receiving support

With macOS Monterey, Apple turned the Mac into an AirPlay receiver. This means you can use your iPhone or iPad to mirror content to your Mac's screen. iPads, as we've already established, have large and crisp displays. Nonetheless, there's still no direct way for a person to mirror content from an iPhone to an iPad. Meanwhile, Mac users can already use iPads an external wireless monitor, thanks to Apple's Sidecar feature. As part of iPadOS 17, the Cupertino firm can just mark the iPad as an AirPlay receiver, allowing iPhone users to seamlessly mirror media from iOS to iPadOS and take advantage of the screen real estate.

Apple Watch integration

Your iPad is aware of the Apple Watch on your wrist. If you don't believe me, go ahead and click on a text field on watchOS. A notification will instantly appear on iPadOS, allowing you to use the iPad to type into the Apple Watch. That's not to mention that your iPad can show your Apple Watch metrics when working out on Fitness Plus. But this isn't enough.

iPadOS 17 should focus on and integrate more Apple Watch features. For starters, my Apple Watch already unlocks my Mac and Face ID-equipped iPhone. There are no technical restrictions stopping Apple from applying the same concept on the iPad. The two devices are already aware of each other's presence.

I would love an iPadOS 17 Watch app to receive iPad notifications on my wrist, customize my Apple Watch on the big screen, and not be restricted to just my iPhone.

Another Apple Watch feature I want to see on iPadOS 17 is the Watch app, which is currently exclusive to iOS. Many Android phone users own iPads and would love to depend on an Apple Watch. When buying an iPhone isn't an option, an iPadOS Watch app can act as an ideal equivalent, allowing these users to pair and customize their watches. The Apple Watch already depends very minimally on the iPhone to collect relevant health data. Without an iPhone, users would only miss out on under half a dozen inessential metrics revolving around their walking patterns.

Even as an iPhone user myself, I would love an iPadOS 17 Watch app to receive iPad notifications on my wrist, customize my Apple Watch on the big screen, and not be restricted to just my iPhone when it comes to smartwatch matters. Of course, this would also mean the company introducing a Health app on the iPad for users to monitor their data. Having this application would also help us view these statistics more easily on the larger display.

iPadOS 17 Developer Beta 1 could launch in early to mid-June 2023. This means Apple still has plenty of time to consider new additions and changes to include in this OS version. In the meantime, we just have to be patient, learn to love iPadOS 16 in its current form, and hope that the company doesn't disappoint us with a ridiculous release.

What features do you want Apple to adopt on iPadOS 17? Let us know in the comments section below.