iPadOS 17 recently launched on the latest iPads, bringing an overhauled, customizable lock screen, a dedicated Health app, communication upgrades, and much more. Despite all of this, this operating system is still relatively lacking in terms of power user features, especially since Apple has marketed this device as a laptop replacement. That's why we hope that iPadOS 18 introduces some new features when it gets previewed next June.

1 StandBy mode

iOS 17 introduced StandBy mode on the latest iPhones, which turns your device into a smart display of sorts when charging horizontally. Though, for some reason, this feature didn't make it to iPadOS 17. In my opinion, this function makes more sense on larger displays since there's more room to display full-screen photos and widgets.

Considering that features like the App Library and customizable lock screen took a year to be ported from iOS to iPadOS, it's possible that StandBy mode will be included with iPadOS 18 when it debuts in 2024. We certainly hope so.

2 PKG file support

Some of the latest iPad models pack M-series chips, which make them almost as capable as some of the newest Macs. However, iPadOS still has some limitations that keep users from unleashing the full potential of these powerful tablets. One way iPadOS 18 could continue towards becoming a macOS replacement is to introduce PKG installation support, which allows users to install Mac apps designed for Arm chips. iPads already support keyboards, mice, and external displays, so interacting with these programs would be possible. The iPad won't truly become a laptop replacement if users can't download Mac-only software to it, such as Steam, and this is a huge way Apple can help with that.

3 AirPlay receiving support

iPhone screen mirrored to MacBook Air using Airplay.

Macs can already act as AirPlay receivers, allowing iPhone users to mirror their screens or media to their larger displays. But with iPad Pro models having relatively large screens, it's time for AirPlay to receive support on iPadOS. This is another way to bring the iPad a step closer to becoming a true laptop replacement and allow iPhone users to cast media onto their tablets.

4 Apple Pencil enhancements

iPads and Apple Pencils go hand in hand, but one of the major annoyances of the Apple Pencil 2 is the lack of system-level input. To clarify, you can't use the Pencil to swipe up and go to the home screen, open the Control Center, or check the Notification Center. This means that users have to constantly switch back and forth between their fingers and Apple Pencils, which makes the experience unintuitive and awkward. Hopefully, iPadOS 18 will address this concern and introduce some new Apple Pencil features.

5 Add a Watch app

Apple Watch 9 with the iPhone 15 Pro Max

While we hope that watchOS 11 introduces complete Apple Watch autonomy, a fair compromise would be to get a Watch app on iPadOS 18. This way, iPad users who prefer sticking with Android can still pair and use an Apple Watch without needing to rely on a family member's iPhone. Furthermore, iPhone users could rely on the iPad's Watch app to customize their Apple Watches on the big screen.

6 Calculator app

iOS, macOS, and watchOS all have built-in Calculator apps, but iPadOS is still missing out for some reason. While there are plenty of third-party calculators on the App Store, having a built-in, ad-free version on the iPad would be a welcome change. This is one of the essential utilities, and there's no reason for it not to exist in 2024.

7 Multi-user support

Another Mac feature we want to see on iPadOS 18 is multi-user support. Many people have a shared family iPad, and being able to create different profiles for each member would make it easier to separate people's personal data. In a way, this feature already exists since school iPads allow each student to have their own profile. Apple just needs to expand this feature's availability and unlock it for regular users, too.

8 Supercharged Files app

Unfortunately, you still need a Mac or a Windows PC to restore a bricked iPhone. So those attempting to rely on an iPad as a PC replacement can't revive their dead phones, back them up locally without relying on iCloud, or perform other system-level tasks. With iPadOS 18, we hope Apple supercharges the Files app and introduces capabilities currently exclusive to Finder on macOS or iTunes on Windows.

The iPad needs to find itself

While Apple has been doing a decent job so far, iPadOS 18 needs to focus on power user features that make the iPad a valid computer alternative. Even if Apple limits some of these features to M1 and M2 iPads, it would still be infinitely better than not having them at all.

The iPad right now is in a weird spot where it aspires to be a serious productivity device, yet it remains restricted by iPadOS. Either way, iPadOS 18 beta 1 is still months away, and we're not expecting it to land before WWDC24 in June. So until then, we'll have to settle for iPadOS 17 and the consequent 17.x updates that will follow.