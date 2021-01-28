iPhone 12 demand pushes Apple to become the #1 smartphone vendor in Q4 2020

Apple displaced Samsung to take the no. 1 spot in Q4 2020 in the world, thanks in large part due to the strong demand for the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple shipped 90.1 million devices, representing the highest shipment volume by a vendor in a single quarter and recording a 4% increase over the previous year.

Q4 2020 was Apple’s most profitable quarter ever, with the Cupertino giant breaching the $100 billion mark for the first time in terms of quarterly revenue, fueled by the strong sales of iPhones, Macbooks, and iPads. iPhone revenues were up 17% to $65.6 billion over the previous quarter as the company generated $111.4 billion in quarterly revenue.

Apple was the no. 1 smartphone player in Q4 2020 with a market share of 23.4%, followed by Samsung taking second place with 19.1% share and Xiaomi and OPPO coming in at third and fourth places with 11.2% and 8.8% share, respectively. In the face of continued U.S. sanctions, Huawei slipped to fifth place, accounting for 8.4% market share with shipments of 32.3 million devices, representing a decline of 42.4 % year-over-year.

The worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% year-over-year, with a total of 385.9 million smartphones shipped in the December quarter, according to IDC.

“There are a lot of elements at play that are fueling the smartphone market recovery – pent-up demand, continued supply push on 5G, aggressive promotions, and the popularity of low to mid-priced phones” Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers

However, for the full year of 2020, Samsung remained the no. 1 smartphone brand thanks to the continued success of the Galaxy A series, accounting for 20% of the global market share, with Apple and Huawei (including Honor) taking the second and third spots, respectively.

“Overall though, sentiment in the industry is positive, and 2021 will see the smartphone market rebound after a 7% decline in 2020.” Ben Stanton, Canalys Senior Analyst

The overall smartphone market in 2020 saw a decline of 5.9% or 7% (depending on who you ask) as COVID 19 and lockdown wreak havoc on supply chains and slowed down manufacturing. However, market analysts are positive that the market will rebound in 2021, as it’s evident from strong Q4 2020 sales.