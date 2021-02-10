iPhone 12 mini sales reportedly well below expectations

When the iPhone 12 series was introduced, special attention was given to the iPhone 12 mini. Finally, people who wanted a smaller form factor had a device that didn’t compromise on performance. But no matter how much praise is heaped on the device, sales have apparently been below expectations.

William Yang of JP Morgan, via AppleInsider, has allegedly revised his 2021 iPhone build plan mix. Apparently, demand for the iPhone 12 mini continues to be weak by Apple standards, prompting Yang to cut build number expectations by 11 million units. Yang apparently claims that Apple might stop production of the device by the second quarter of this year if things don’t turn around.

A separate report from Counterpoint Research (via Reuters) has revealed similar findings. The iPhone 12 mini reportedly accounted for just 5% of total iPhone 12 series sales during the first half of January in the U.S. Both reports appear to corroborate a growing set of data that suggest the iPhone 12 mini isn’t as popular as Apple hoped.

By all accounts, the iPhone 12 mini is a great smartphone. And with a starting price of $700, it’s relatively affordable as far as flagship iPhones are concerned. However, the data may underline how the smartphone market has largely evolved beyond the smaller form factor. Sure, the iPhone 12 mini may be easier to hold and put in a pocket, but the smaller screen size isn’t as pleasant to use when watching video or playing games. And the smaller form factor means a smaller battery.

To be fair, the iPhone 12 mini only just went on sale in November. And it launched in the middle of a pandemic. However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is reportedly selling quite well, with Yang revising his expectations of iPhone 12 Pro Max sales up by 11 million units. Apple doesn’t report unit sales for any of its products, so we’ll never get official figures. Even if iPhone 12 mini sales are lower than Apple expected, they could still be high by other manufacturer standards.