Apple launches the iPhone 12 and 12 mini in a new purple color

Apple is hosting its long-awaited launch event today for several products, but the company’s first announcement today wasn’t something entirely new. There’s a new purple color for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, and it will be available soon.

During today’s event, Apple revealed that the iPhone 12 will get a new purple color, joining the existing black, blue, green, and red designs. The purple color has a “precision-milled back design,” according to Apple.

The new color will be available for pre-order this Friday, April 30th. The new purple color comes in either 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB storage configurations and starts at $33.29 a month for 24 months/$799 before trade-in for the iPhone 12, or $29.12 a month for 24 months/$699 before trade-in for the 12 mini.

Apple iPhone 12 Series Forums

Apple says the new models will ship with iOS 14.5 preinstalled. The latest version of the OS will begin rolling out to other models next week. iOS 14.5 includes new features like the ability to unlock the iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, the enhanced Apple Podcasts app announced today, a new Search tab, and new emoji. Siri no longer has a default voice and will include more voice options in English.

Lastly, Apple has announced a handful of new cases and MagSafe accessories to coincide with the purple iPhone 12 launch. There’s a new Leather Wallet in Arizona, Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and a new Leather Sleeve and Leather Case in Deep Violet. All of these accessories are available to order today alongside the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, and other cases currently available.