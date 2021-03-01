iPhone 13 to reportedly feature smaller notch and 120Hz display

We’re six months away from the next iPhone, and already rumors about what’s next are starting to swirl. Today, we have a fresh report thanks to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared multiple new details about the iPhone 13.

According to Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 13 series will include new features like a 120Hz display, a larger battery, and improved cameras. Kuo suggests Apple will again release four models, including a mini model despite reports claiming the iPhone 12 mini didn’t live up to expectations.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to use more power-efficient LTPO technology to go along with 120Hz support. The iPhone 13 series will also feature a smaller notch—Apple hasn’t changed the notch’s size since it was introduced in the iPhone X.

Speaking of the iPhone’s display, Kuo said he isn’t sure if Apple will introduce an in-display Touch ID sensor. Nor does it sound like the power button will feature a Touch ID sensor—something that the most recent iPad Air introduced.

“We believe that the iPhone will significantly improve the user experience if it adopts the power button with the Touch ID sensor,” Kuo said in an investor note. “However, currently, there is no visibility on the timing of adopting this new specification.

Apple fans have called on the company to re-introduce Touch ID in the age of coronavirus. With masks required in public spaces, Face ID has become a lot less useful. However, Apple will attempt to address this with a feature in iOS 14.5 that will allow Apple Watch owners to easily unlock their phone, much like they can already do with an Apple computer.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also said to include an upgraded ultra-wide camera. Instead of a 5MP f2.4 sensor that’s fixed focus, Apple will introduce a 6MP f1.8 sensor that supports autofocus.

The iPhone 13 series will reportedly keep a similar design to the iPhone 12, but this time introduce some internal changes that will see Apple integrate the SIM card slot with the mainboard. Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to equip the devices with larger batteries.

Anything could change between now and when the iPhone 13 is announced, but Kuo is typically very accurate with his predictions. The addition of a 120Hz display is something iPhone fans have been waiting for, so this year’s update could be big alongside the smaller notch.

Featured image: XDA’s Ben Sin holding the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max