The iPhone 13 lineup offers significant battery life improvements

We all have seen the endless memes about iPhones having small batteries. And to be fair, having great battery life on a smartphone should be one of the top priorities for manufacturers. After all, the smartphone is a device that is meant to be used on the go — it shouldn’t be plugged into an outlet most of the time. Thankfully, Apple seems to have made headway into the battery life issue with the new iPhone 13 series.

Apple revealed the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max during its California Streaming event last week. While Apple doesn’t usually share the exact details of its device batteries, it did this year. The exact numbers can be viewed in the comparison tables Apple has shared on CHEMTREC.

In previous years, Apple would usually settle for sharing how long a device lasts running a certain task. Sharing exact battery specifications this year helps both analysts and users compare previous models with newer ones. Apple did announce during the Special Event that the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro will offer 1.5 hours of extra battery life most users will experience. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, meanwhile, will supposedly offer 2.5 extra hours. These numbers are in comparison to their iPhone 12 series counterparts.

These battery life improvements can be attributed to the larger batteries Apple has included in the new iPhone models of this year. This is in combination with the improved efficiency of the new A15 Bionic chip. This chip doesn’t require as much energy to perform the same tasks as last year’s A14 Bionic chip. The bigger batteries have caused a slight increase in the thickness and weight of the iPhone 13 models, though we think that most users will agree that the battery life improvements are worth it.

Last year, there were complaints that the iPhone 12 Mini has a notably short battery life. It’s good to see Apple listening to user feedback and trying to better their products with every new release.