What do you think of the new iPhone 13, iPads, and Apple Watch Series 7?

Apple just wrapped up its California Streaming launch event this week, and we have some thoughts about all the new devices. But we also want to know what you think of the new iPhone 13 lineup, the two new iPads, and the Apple Watch Series 7 before we share our verdict on Apple’s latest products. In case you missed the event, here’s a quick refresher.

iPhone 13 series

As seen in numerous leaks over the last couple of months, Apple’s latest iPhones are minor upgrades over the iPhone 12 lineup from last year. This year’s iPhone lineup still consists of four phones — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max — and all of them come with some improvements over their predecessors.

Although all the models look pretty much the same as last year’s, they all feature a slightly slimmer notch, better cameras, the new A15 Bionic chipset, and bigger batteries. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max also feature ProMotion 120Hz displays. In addition, Apple has dropped the 64GB base variant this year, and all iPhone 13 variants now come with a minimum of 128GB storage. Apple has also bumped the maximum storage capacity on the Pro models to 1TB.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple also unveiled its latest smartwatch lineup at the California Streaming event. While the new smartwatches don’t feature the leaked flat-edge design, they do come in bigger sizes. The new 41mm and 45mm variants offer 20 percent more screen real estate than the older model, thanks to the 40 percent slimmer bezels around the display. The new larger panels are also 70 percent brighter than the previous model.

Although Apple didn’t make any significant design changes, the company has made the new watches more durable than last year’s models. The company claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 features a crack-resistant display, IP6X dust resistance, and WR50 water resistance. The watches reportedly pack an S7 branded chip with the same CPU as the S6 chip but with some minor tweaks to offer 20% better performance. The new watches also offer faster-charging support, with Apple claiming that you can go from 0-80% in about 45 minutes. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with additional workout modes, better fall detection capabilities, and more.

9th-gen iPad & 6th-gen iPad Mini

Apple also gave the entry-level iPad and the iPad Mini a refresh. The new entry-level iPad model features the A13 Bionic chipset, better cameras, a new ISP, and a 10.2-inch True Tone Retina display. It’s essentially the same as the previous model, but with a faster chipset and better front camera.

The iPad Mini 6th-gen, on the other hand, is a more significant improvement over its predecessor. It features a brand-new design with new colors, 5G support, Apple Pencil support, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and a USB Type-C port. It also packs Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip like the iPhone 13 lineup, better cameras, and runs iPadOS 15 out of the box.

Now that you have an idea of what was announced at the recent Apple event, we want to know what you think about the new hardware. Are you looking forward to getting your hands on any of Apple’s new devices? While I’m not all that impressed by the iPhone 13 series and the Apple Watch Series 7, I can’t wait to get my hands on the new iPad Mini 6. Do you feel the same way? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.