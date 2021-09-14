iPhone 13 and 13 Mini announced with new colors, bigger battery, OLED display and more

We’re all about Android here at XDA, but Apple’s iPhones are hugely influential across the entire smartphone landscape. After months of speculation about specifications, pricing, and even what Apple might call this year’s flagship series (some thought the company might go with iPhone 12S), the iPhone 13 series is finally here. It brings with it an upgraded chipset, and better cameras, and OLED support. There aren’t any major upgrades to speak of here, as the new iPhones are an iterative improvement over last year’s iPhone 12 series.

At the California Streaming event today, Apple released four new iPhones — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here’s a quick look at the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini.

Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini: Specifications and Comparison

Specifications Apple iPhone 13 Mini Apple iPhone 13 Build Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

“Ceramic Shield” for glass protection Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

“Ceramic Shield” for glass protection Dimensions & Weight Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display SoC Apple A15 Bionic SoC 2x performance cores 4x power efficiency cores

5nm process node

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Apple A15 Bionic SoC 2x performance cores 4x power efficiency cores

5nm process node

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM Storage Options 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Battery & Charging Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP

12MP Secondary: 12MP, Ultra-wide angle Primary: 12MP

12MP Secondary: 12MP, Ultra-wide angle Front Camera(s) 12MP 12MP Port(s) Proprietary Lightning port Proprietary Lightning port Audio Connectivity Software iOS 15 iOS 15 Other Features IP68

Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED IP68

Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED Pricing Starts at $699 Starts at $799

Design

The new iPhone 13 series has a uniform design across the board, something that we’ve come to expect from Apple’s iPhones. Aside from the addition of an extra camera on the back, all four devices look the same and are just bigger versions of each other. The sides are flat and the notch on the front has gotten a small bit narrower. It comes in five colors:

Pink

Blue

Midnight

Starlight

(PRODUCT)RED

Display

Like every year, this year’s iPhone has the best display on an iPhone, ever. With the introduction of Apple’s ProMotion technology to the iPhone lineup, this is also the first time iPhones pack high refresh rate panels — and 120Hz, no less. The 2021 iPhone 13 series packs an OLED display and comes with what Apple calls Super Retina XDR technology. XDR stands for Extreme Dynamic Range, and Apple claims to offer improved display brightness and color reproduction.

Apple claims that the Super Retina XDR display can get as bright as 800 nits in the iPhone 13, or 1200 nits in HDR. It also supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HLG. The iPhone 13 Mini comes in at 5.4-inches, whereas the regular iPhone 13 comes in at 6.1-inches.

Apple introduced OLED displays with last year’s iPhone 12 series, even on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, and things aren’t any different this year. Apple has also brought its “Ceramic Shield” technology to the iPhone 13 lineup, which it debuted with the iPhone 12 series. Apple claims that it’s four times better at surviving accidental drops. That should hopefully mean fewer cracked screens.

Cameras

Apple prides itself on its smartphone cameras, with the company’s smartphones being hailed as the king of videography, and one of the very best in still photography. However, the iPhone 13 series doesn’t have too many improvements over its predecessor.

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini come with two cameras, and Apple says that this is their most advanced camera system yet. It has an f/1.6 primary sensor with 1.7μm pixel size and a 26mm focal length. The iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift stabilization makes an appearance on all of this year’s iPhone 13 models, helping to enhance low-light performance and video stabilization on the primary sensor.

Additionally, the ultra-wide camera gets an upgrade with a five-element lens and an f/2.4 aperture for upgraded low-light performance. Finally, the ultra-wide camera is now also a lot better and faster at auto-focus.

Apple also introduced cinematic mode, along with 4K 60 FPS video. When you start recording, the cinematic mode will hold focus which will anticipate and intelligently change the focus for you. You can tap to shift focus, and tap to lock, and it’s available for the front-facing camera too.

Chipset and Software

The iPhone 13 series is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. It’s built on a 5nm fabrication process, packing 2 high-performance cores, 4 high-efficiency cores. Apple says that it’s the fastest CPU in any smartphone and up to 50% faster than the leading competition.

It has a 4-core GPU with 30% faster graphics than the leading competition. There’s a new 16-core neural engine, capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 13 series brings with it iOS 15 — the latest and greatest version of Apple’s smartphone operating system yet. It has been available in beta for quite a while and there’s a lot to love in it. But we still certainly want more.

Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini: Pricing and Availability

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available for the following prices across these regions:

Sr. No. Phone USA Europe UK India 1. Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128GB $699 €829 £x ₹69,900 256GB $799 €949 £x ₹79,900 512GB $999 €1179 £x ₹99,900 2. Apple iPhone 13 128GB $799 €929 £x ₹79,900 256GB $899 €1049 £x ₹89,900 512GB $1099 €1279 £x ₹1,09,900

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

