The iPhone 13 Mini might be the last “Mini” iPhone

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series, including four new models like last year — the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But the company might not continue this trend next year. Rumors suggest that Apple will likely ditch the Mini model from next year’s iPhone lineup due to poor sales.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 Mini to cater to a demographic that enjoys small, compact phones that can easily be used one-handed. However, the harsh reality is that this is a very niche audience. Smartphones have become an entertainment hub for most people, and tasks like consuming media and typing emails and messages are just way better on a larger display. A smaller form factor also comes with a significant compromise in terms of battery life.

Reminder: The iPhone 13 mini is THE LAST “mini” iPhone. There will not be a 14 mini next year. So if you’ve been thinking about trying the mini, the 13 mini is your last chance. With that said… I did not purchase the iPhone 13 mini 😂☠️ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 20, 2021

As a result, the iPhone 12 Mini’s sales numbers were well below expectations. While the iPhone 13 Mini does bring a slight improvement in terms of battery life, it’s still safe to say that the larger iPhones will be more popular among the masses. It doesn’t make sense for Apple to continue selling a product that isn’t profitable, which is why we may not see an iPhone 14 Mini next year.

Jon Prosser corroborates this theory and says that the iPhone 13 Mini will be the last “Mini” phone to buy if you like small phones. These are still speculations, though, so take them with a pinch of salt. Although Prosser has a good track record, the recent Apple Watch 7 release reminded us all that leaks are, at the end of the day, still just leaks, and we can’t always be sure if Apple will unveil exactly what the leaks suggest.

It’s surely sad news if you’re like me and you love small phones, but it doesn’t make financial sense for Apple to continue releasing the Mini model if it doesn’t do well in terms of sales. Thankfully, Apple didn’t drop it from the lineup this year. So if you’re in the market for a compact flagship phone, we recommend you to check out our iPhone 13 Mini impressions and stay tuned for our full review to decide whether or not you should buy it.